UPDATE 1-U.S. recovers Hellfire air-to-ground missile from Cuba

(Adds statement from Cuban government; changes dateline to
WASHINGTON/HAVANA)
WASHINGTON/HAVANA Feb 13 The United States has
recovered an inert Hellfire air-to-ground missile that had
mistakenly ended up in Cuba, U.S. and Cuban officials said on
Saturday.
The laser-guided AGM 114 Hellfire mistakenly arrived in Cuba
in June 2014 and was retrieved on Saturday by U.S. officials and
representatives of Lockheed Martin Corp, the missile's
owner, the Cuban foreign ministry said in a statement.
"We can say, without speaking to specifics, that the inert
training missile has been returned with the cooperation of the
Cuban government," State Department spokesman Mark Toner said in
a statement.
Lockheed Martin spokesman Bill Phelps declined comment.
The missile had been sent to Europe for a training exercise
in 2014 but somehow ended up in Cuba in an embarrassing loss of
military technology, the Wall Street Journal reported last
month.
"The department is restricted under federal law and
regulations from commenting on specific defense trade licensing
cases and compliance matters, so we cannot provide further
details," Toner said.
But he said reestablished diplomatic relations between the
two countries have helped the U.S. "engage with the Cuban
government on issues of mutual interest."
Cuba said the missile arrived by mistake or mishandling on a
commercial flight from Paris and was not listed on the cargo
manifest, and that it was discovered by customs inspectors.
"Once the U.S. government officially informed the Cuban
government that a training missile belonging to the company
Lockheed Martin was mistakenly sent to our country and expressed
its interest in recovering it, Cuba communicated the decision to
hand it over and started arrangements for its return," the Cuban
statement said, without revealing when the United States made
the request.
A team of U.S. government and Lockheed Martin experts took
the missile back to the United States on Saturday, Cuba said.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, Lesley Wroughton, Andrea
Shalal, Daniel Trotta; Writing by Roberta Rampton; Editing by W
Simon, Diane Craft)