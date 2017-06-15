Marriott CEO urges Trump to improve ties with Cuba

June 15 Marriott International Inc Chief
Executive Arne Sorenson on Thursday urged the Trump
administration to improve relations with post-Castro Cuba and
recognize tourism as a strategic tool in the effort.
His comment come as U.S. President Donald Trump is expected
to announce a new Cuba policy on Friday.
The policy is likely to tighten some rules on travel and
trade and partly roll back former President Barack Obama's
opening toward the island, U.S. officials and people familiar
with the matter have told Reuters.
Marriott, the world's biggest hotel operator, already has a
hotel in Cuba, and is in the process of opening another soon.
"It would be exceedingly disappointing to see the progress
that has been made in the last two years halted and reversed by
the administration," Sorenson said in an emailed statement.
