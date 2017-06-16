UPDATE 3-Individual travel scrapped under Trump's new Cuba policy

(Adds InsightCuba comment, details)
By Alana Wise
NEW YORK, June 16 U.S. President Donald Trump's
rollback on his predecessor's liberalization of travel to Cuba
will all but eliminate a burgeoning market for independent
tourism, forcing would-be visitors into organized trips, experts
said.
That policy change could be bad news for airlines that have
been helped by demand from solo travelers and families who have
booked seats for ad-hoc informal "cultural exchanges" that had
passed muster under former President Barack Obama's loosened
rules.
"It's going to frustrate airlines who scheduled service on
the premise that travel restrictions would eventually be
removed," Robert Mann, analyst at R.W. Mann & Co, said. "It was
an 'if you build it they will come' kind of a philosophy."
Now, under directives announced by Trump on Friday,
independent travel to Cuba from the United States will once
again be forbidden, complicating the already tricky-to-navigate
industry.
The new policy will ban most U.S. business transactions with
the Armed Forces Business Enterprises Group, a sprawling
conglomerate involved in all sectors of the economy, including
the hotel and hospitality industry, but make some exceptions,
including air and sea travel.
The president's directive will essentially shield U.S.
airlines and cruise lines now serving the island but dim a
potentially bright outlook for travel growth between the
countries.
While the industry at large is bracing for weakened demand
following the policy shift, specialized travel agents could
potentially see a windfall as travelers rush to book authorized
organized trips to the island.
"You can't get through to our call line. We're receiving 10
times the emails we were this morning," Tom Popper, president of
travel agency InsightCuba, which organizes legal group tours of
the tourism-restricted island, said on Friday.
'JOB KILLING'
U.S. cruise operators and airlines could lose around $712
million in annual revenues if the Trump administration fully
reinstates restrictions on travel, Washington lobby group Engage
Cuba said in a recent report. (tmsnrt.rs/2rBfMTI)
While Trump's new policy avoids the worst-case scenario of
cancelling all commercial flights or severing diplomatic
relations, it will still be a blow to a tourism sector betting
on Cuba as a new high-growth market.
"If the goal is to help Cuban entrepreneurs, adding
job-killing regulations on U.S. businesses and increasing
government resources to investigate everyday Americans traveling
to our island neighbor is not the answer," James Williams,
president of Engage Cuba, said in a statement.
Marriott International Inc on Friday urged the White
House to improve relations with post-Castro Cuba and recognize
tourism as a strategic tool in the effort.
Marriott, the world's biggest hotel chain, operates the
Gaviota 5th Avenue Hotel, which is owned by the Cuban military.
The Treasury Department said on its website that
travel-related commercial engagements established before new
regulations from the Office of Foreign Assets Control will be
permitted, which appears to exempt the Marriott venture.
Airlines for America, an industry trade group, said airlines
are reviewing the directive and "will continue to comply with
all federal rules and regulations regarding travel to Cuba."
Obama's initial opening prompted a dash to launch flights
into Cuba in mid-2016. Some early entrants, including smaller
carriers Frontier Airlines, Silver Airways and Spirit Airlines
Inc, have pulled out.
While larger U.S. carriers have pared back flights to
smaller Cuban cities, American Airlines, Delta,
United Continental, Southwest and JetBlue
have requested additional flight clearances on various
routes to Havana.
Cruise operator Carnival Corp downplayed any impact
from the change, saying it was "pleased" its ships could
continue to sail to Cuba.
(Additional reporting by David Shepardson in Washington;
Editing by Christian Plumb, Jeffrey Benkoe and Lisa Shumaker)