UPDATE 1-Western Union says to expand in Cuba

March 21 Western Union Co said on Monday
it would expand in Cuba, at a time when U.S. President Barack
Obama started a historic Cuba tour as the two countries attempt
to rebuild their bilateral relationship.
Cuba said last week it planned to remove a tax on dollars
after Washington relaxed currency restrictions against the
Communist-run island.
The U.S. government had said it would allow U.S. banks to
process dollar transactions for Cuba as long as neither buyer
nor seller are U.S. entities.
Western Union joins a string of U.S. companies that are
striking a deal with Cuba.
Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide on Saturday
announced a multimillion-dollar investment in Cuba. The company
said it would manage and market two properties in Havana and
signed a letter of intent to operate a third.
Priceline Group became the first U.S. online travel
agency to make Cuban hotel rooms available to U.S. customers via
its subsidiary, Booking.com.
Western Union, the world's largest money-transfer company,
expects to start services in a phased approach by the end of the
second quarter.
Remittances can be sent to family members and other Cuban
nationals for family expenses and personal support for private
economic activity, the company said.
Cash remittances to Cuba in 2013 were $2.8 billion with 90
percent originating from the United States, the company said.
