UPDATE 3-Booz Allen reviewing security after arrest of NSA contractor

(Adds details on leaked hacking tools)
By Dustin Volz
WASHINGTON Oct 27 Booz Allen Hamilton
said on Thursday it had hired a former FBI chief to conduct an
external review of its security practices, after the consulting
firm learned for the second time in three years that an employee
working under contract with the National Security Agency had
been charged with stealing classified information.
Booz Allen, which earns billions of dollars a year
contracting with U.S. intelligence agencies, has come under
renewed scrutiny in recent weeks after authorities took Harold
Thomas Martin into custody.
The firm also employed Edward Snowden, who leaked a trove of
secret files to news organizations in 2013 that exposed vast
domestic and international surveillance operations carried out
by the NSA. Snowden, who was in Hong Kong when his disclosures
surfaced, lives in Moscow under asylum.
Former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Robert
Mueller is leading the audit of security, personnel and
management practices, Booz Allen said in a statement. The review
began on Oct. 19.
Martin, 51, was taken into custody in August, but his arrest
was not announced publicly until earlier this month. Prosecutors
have alleged he spent more than two decades pilfering secret
documents and hoarding them at his home in Maryland, where
investigators said they seized at least 50 terabytes of data.
Among the material allegedly stolen by Martin was a top
secret document that contained "specific operational plans
against a known enemy of the United States and its allies," the
prosecutors said.
The FBI is investigating possible links between Martin and
the leak online this summer of secret NSA hacking tools used to
break into the computers of adversaries such as Russia and
China, U.S. officials said.
"We fired Harold Martin as soon as we learned of his
arrest, and we have been fully cooperating with the FBI's
investigation," Booz Allen spokesman Craig Veith said. "We are
determined to learn from this incident and look more broadly at
our processes and practices."
(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing
by Eric Beech, Cynthia Osterman and Bill Rigby)