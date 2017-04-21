UPDATE 2-U.S. charges Russian arrested in Spain with operating spam botnet

(Adds details from indictment, Kelihos botnet)
By Dustin Volz
April 21 A Russian national who was arrested
earlier this month in Spain has been charged with criminal
hacking offenses in relation to operating the Kelihos botnet in
an eight-count indictment handed down by a federal grand jury in
Connecticut, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.
Peter Yuryevich Levashov, 36, was indicted on Thursday by a
grand jury in Bridgeport and charged with causing intentional
damage to a protected computer and wire fraud, among other
counts, the Justice Department said in a statement.
Last week the Justice Department announced it had launched
an effort to take down the Kelihos botnet, which has infected
computers that ran Microsoft Corp's Windows operating
system, after Spanish authorities arrested Levashov while he was
on vacation with his family in Barcelona.
The Kelihos botnet is a global network of tens of thousands
of infected computers,
Levashov used Kelihos for years to distribute during any
given 24-hour period more than 2,500 spam emails for various
criminal schemes, including pump-and-dump stock fraud, password
thefts and distribution of malware, including ransomware, the
indictment alleges.
Levashov remains detained under an international arrest
warrant. The Justice Department said it is seeking his
extradition to the United States to face charges.
The Russian Embassy in Washington could not be reached for
comment. It could not be determined if Levashov has retained a
lawyer.
The Kelihos botnet has been a source of criminal activity
targeting computer users worldwide since at least 2010, a
Justice Department official told reporters last week. The botnet
at times grew larger than 100,000 simultaneously infected
devices, the official said.
Botnets are often rented out for multiple criminal uses as
well.
Russian-state media service RT reported earlier this month
that Levashov was arrested in relation to the U.S. government's
belief that Moscow interfered in last year's U.S. presidential
election to help Republican Donald Trump win.
The Justice Department official said, however, that the
Kelihos case was not connected to election hacking, and the
indictment makes no mention of it.
Levashov, who has long been considered the likely identity
of an online persona known as Peter Severa, spent years listed
as among the world's 10 most prolific computer spammers by
Spamhaus, a spam-tracking group.
