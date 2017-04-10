版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 11日 星期二 03:31 BJT

U.S. Justice Dept announces actions to dismantle Kelihos botnet

WASHINGTON, April 10 The U.S. Justice Department said on Monday it had launched an effort to disrupt and dismantle the Kelihos botnet - a global network of tens of thousands of infected computers under the control of a cybercriminal.

Kelihos malware targeted computers running the Microsoft Windows operating system, the department said in a statement. According to the civil complaint, Peter Yuryevich Levashov, a Russian citizen, allegedly operated the Kelihos botnet since approximately 2010, the statement said.

In order to liberate the victim computers, the United States obtained court orders to take measures to neutralize the Kelihos botnet, including establishing substitute servers and blocking commands sent from the botnet operator, the department said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐