U.S. Justice Dept announces actions to dismantle Kelihos botnet

WASHINGTON, April 10 The U.S. Justice Department
said on Monday it had launched an effort to disrupt and
dismantle the Kelihos botnet - a global network of tens of
thousands of infected computers under the control of a
cybercriminal.
Kelihos malware targeted computers running the Microsoft
Windows operating system, the department said in a
statement. According to the civil complaint, Peter Yuryevich
Levashov, a Russian citizen, allegedly operated the Kelihos
botnet since approximately 2010, the statement said.
In order to liberate the victim computers, the United States
obtained court orders to take measures to neutralize the Kelihos
botnet, including establishing substitute servers and blocking
commands sent from the botnet operator, the department said.
