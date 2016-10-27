U.S. lawmakers raise privacy concerns over new hacking rules

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 27 A bipartisan group of
lawmakers in the U.S. Congress on Thursday asked the Justice
Department to clarify how a looming rule change to the
government's hacking powers could impact privacy rights of
innocent Americans.
The change, due to take place on December 1, would let
judges issue search warrants for remote access to computers
located in any jurisdiction, potentially including foreign
countries. Magistrate judges can normally only order searches
within the jurisdiction of their court, which is typically
limited to a few counties.
"We are concerned about the full scope of the new authority
that would be provided to the Department of Justice," 23
senators and representatives wrote to Attorney General Loretta
Lynch.
The Supreme Court in April approved amendments to Rule 41 of
the federal rules of criminal procedure that would allow judges
to issue warrants in cases when a suspect uses anonymizing
technology to conceal the location of his or her computer or for
an investigation into a network of hacked or infected computers,
such as a botnet.
Those amendments will take effect on December 1 of this year
unless Congress passes legislation that would reject, amend or
postpone the changes. Some lawmakers, led by Democratic Senator
Ron Wyden of Oregon, have introduced legislation that would halt
the changes, but it has yet to gain much traction.
In their letter, the lawmakers asked how the government
would prevent under the expanded rule so-called "forum
shopping," where prosecutors seek warrants in districts
considered more favorable to law enforcement.
They also asked how the Justice Department intends to notify
users when electronic devices have been searched and whether law
enforcement has the authority to disable malicious software on a
protected device, including those belonging to innocent
Americans, among other questions.
The Justice Department has worked on Rule 41 changes for
years, arguing they are procedural in nature and necessary to
keep pace with criminal threats posed by evolving technology.
Civil liberties groups and some technology companies,
including Alphabet Inc's Google, have said the changes
could allow for searches that run afoul of privacy rights.
The Justice Department is reviewing the lawmakers' letter,
which asked for a response within two weeks, spokesman Peter
Carr said.
