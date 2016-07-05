UPDATE 1-U.S. appeals court upholds conviction over shared password

(Adds planned appeal, response from defendant's lawyer and
Justice Department, paragraphs 7-8)
By Jonathan Stempel
July 5 A divided federal appeals court on
Tuesday gave the U.S. Department of Justice broad leeway to
police password theft under a 1984 anti-hacking law, upholding
the conviction of a former Korn/Ferry International
executive for stealing confidential client data.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said
David Nosal violated the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act in 2005
when he and two friends, who had also left Korn/Ferry, used an
employee's password to access the recruiting firm's computers
and obtain information to help start a new firm.
Writing for a 2-1 majority, Circuit Judge Margaret McKeown
said Nosal acted "without authorization" even though the
employee, his former secretary, had voluntarily provided her
password.
The defendant had by then been working as an independent
contractor for Korn/Ferry. Nosal and his friends had previously
had their own log-in credentials revoked.
Nosal's case has been closely watched by digital privacy
groups worried that it could make it easier to prosecute people
for ordinary password sharing, such as when a husband logs into
his wife's Facebook account with her credentials and permission.
"The court is criminalizing conduct that ordinary Americans
do every day online," Jamie Williams, a lawyer for the
Electronic Frontier Foundation, which supported overturning
Nosal's conviction, said in an interview.
Dennis Riordan, a lawyer for Nosal, said in a statement he
will ask an 11-judge appeals court panel to review the decision.
A spokesman for the Justice Department declined to comment.
Nosal had been appealing his April 2013 jury conviction and
one-year prison sentence for violating the CFAA and for trade
secret theft under the Economic Espionage Act.
The appeals court on Tuesday upheld Nosal's conviction under
the EEA. It also ordered a recalculation of his $827,983 of
restitution to Korn/Ferry to reconsider the legal fee component.
Circuit Judge Stephen Reinhardt dissented. He said the
majority's reasoning could cover the sharing of passwords to
devices such as smartphones, laptops and iPads, and transform
"millions of people who engage in this ubiquitous, useful, and
generally harmless conduct into unwitting federal criminals."
McKeown, however, said this approach ignored reality and
could enable criminals to escape prosecution after they found
obliging employees willing to "willy-nilly give out passwords."
The appeals court had in April 2012 dismissed other counts
accusing Nosal of CFAA violations.
The case is U.S. v. Nosal, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 14-10037.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler and Bill Rigby)