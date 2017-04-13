CORRECTED-A scramble at Cisco exposes uncomfortable truths about US cyber defense

(Corrects paragraph 14 to show that person is speaking
By Joseph Menn
SAN FRANCISCO, March 29 When WikiLeaks founder
Julian Assange disclosed earlier this month that his
anti-secrecy group had obtained CIA tools for hacking into
technology products made by U.S. companies, security engineers
at Cisco Systems swung into action.
The Wikileaks documents described how the Central
Intelligence Agency had learned more than a year ago how to
exploit flaws in Cisco's widely used Internet switches, which
direct electronic traffic, to enable eavesdropping.
Senior Cisco managers immediately reassigned staff from
other projects to figure out how the CIA hacking tricks worked,
so they could help customers patch their systems and prevent
criminal hackers or spies from using the same methods, three
employees told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
The Cisco engineers worked around the clock for days to
analyze the means of attack, create fixes, and craft a stopgap
warning about a security risk affecting more than 300 different
products, said the employees, who had direct knowledge of the
effort.
That a major U.S. company had to rely on WikiLeaks to learn
about security problems well-known to U.S. intelligence agencies
underscores concerns expressed by dozens of current and former
U.S. intelligence and security officials about the government's
approach to cybersecurity.
That policy overwhelmingly emphasizes offensive
cyber-security capabilities over defensive measures, these
people told Reuters, even as an increasing number of U.S.
organizations have been hit by hacks attributed to foreign
governments.
Larry Pfeiffer, a former senior director of the White House
Situation Room in the Obama administration, said now that others
were catching up to the United States in their cyber
capabilities, "maybe it is time to take a pause and fully
consider the ramifications of what we’re doing.”
U.S. intelligence agencies blamed Russia for the hack of the
Democratic National Committee during the 2016 election.
Nation-states are also believed to be behind the 2014 hack of
Sony Pictures Entertainment and the 2015 breach of the U.S.
Government's Office of Personnel Management.
CIA spokeswoman Heather Fritz Horniak declined to comment on
the Cisco case, but said it was the agency's "job to be
innovative, cutting-edge, and the first line of defense in
protecting this country from enemies abroad."
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which
oversees the CIA and NSA, referred questions to the White House,
which declined to comment.
Across the federal government, about 90 percent of all
spending on cyber programs is dedicated to offensive efforts,
including penetrating the computer systems of adversaries,
listening to communications and developing the means to disable
or degrade infrastructure, senior intelligence officials told
Reuters.
President Donald Trump’s budget proposal would put about
$1.5 billion into cyber-security defense at the Department of
Homeland Security (DHS). Private industry and the military also
spend money to protect themselves.
But the secret part of the U.S. intelligence budget alone
totaled about $50 billion annually as of 2013, documents leaked
by NSA contractor Edward Snowden show. Just 8 percent of that
figure went toward “enhanced cyber security,” while 72 percent
was dedicated to collecting strategic intelligence and fighting
violent extremism.
Departing NSA Deputy Director Rick Ledgett confirmed in an
interview that 90 percent of NSA cyber spending was on offensive
efforts and agreed it was lopsided.
"It's actually something we're trying to address" with more
appropriations in the military budget, Ledgett said. "As the
cyber threat rises, the need for more and better cyber defense
and information assurance is increasing as well."
The long-standing emphasis on offense stems in part from the
mission of the NSA, which has the most advanced cyber
capabilities of any U.S. agency.
It is responsible for the collection of intelligence
overseas and also for helping defend government systems. It
mainly aids U.S. companies indirectly, by assisting other
agencies.
“I absolutely think we should be placing significantly more
effort on the defense, particularly in light of where we are
with exponential growth in threats and capabilities and
intentions," said Debora Plunkett, who headed the NSA’s
defensive mission from 2010 to 2014.
GOVERNMENT ROLE
How big a role the government should play in defending the
private sector remains a matter of debate.
Former military and intelligence leaders such as ex-NSA
Director Keith Alexander and former Secretary of Defense Ashton
Carter say that U.S. companies and other institutions cannot be
solely responsible for defending themselves against the likes of
Russia, China, North Korea and Iran.
For tech companies, the government's approach is
frustrating, executives and engineers say.
Sophisticated hacking campaigns typically rely on flaws in
computer products. When the NSA or CIA find such flaws, under
current policies they often choose to keep them for offensive
attacks, rather than tell the companies.
In the case of Cisco, the company said the CIA did not
inform the company after the agency learned late last year that
information about the hacking tools had been leaked.
“Cisco remains steadfast in the position that we should be
notified of all vulnerabilities if they are found, so we can fix
them and notify customers,” said company spokeswoman Yvonne
Malmgren.
SIDE BY SIDE
A recent reorganization at the NSA, known as NSA21,
eliminated the branch that was explicitly responsible for
defense, the Information Assurance Directorate (IAD), the
largest cyber-defense workforce in the government. Its mission
has now been combined with the dominant force in the agency,
signals intelligence, in a broad operations division.
Top NSA officials, including director Mike Rogers, argue
that it is better to have offensive and defensive specialists
working side by side. Other NSA and White House veterans contend
that perfect defense is impossible and therefore more resources
should be poured into penetrating enemy networks - both to head
off attacks and to determine their origin.
Curtis Dukes, the last head of IAD, said in an interview
after retiring last month that he feared defense would get even
less attention in a structure where it does not have a leader
with a direct line to the NSA director.
“It’s incumbent on the NSA to say, 'This is an important
mission'," Dukes said. "That has not occurred.”
