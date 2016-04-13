UPDATE 3-Long-stalled email privacy bill advances in Congress

(adds statement from McCarthy that full vote planned this
month, reframed lead)
By Dustin Volz
WASHINGTON, April 13 Legislation that would
require law enforcement to obtain a search warrant before asking
technology companies to hand over old emails unanimously moved
forward in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday,
notching a long-awaited win for technology companies and digital
privacy advocates.
The House Judiciary Committee voted 28-0 to approve the
Email Privacy Act, which would update a decades-old law to
mandate federal authorities get a warrant to access emails or
other digital communications that are more than 180 days old.
Currently, law enforcement and civil agencies can ask a
service provider to turn over such aged private communications
with only a subpoena, which is subject to less judicial
oversight than a warrant.
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he planned to
bring the bill to a full vote the week of April 25, boosting its
chances to become law this year.
If the bill passes the House as expected, it will head to a
gridlocked Senate, where more than a quarter of the lawmakers,
including No. 2 Republican John Cornyn, has endorsed similar
legislation.
Debate over law enforcement access to Americans' electronic
communications intensified this year with the Justice
Department's pursuit of a court order to force Apple to help
unlock an encrypted iPhone linked to one of the San Bernardino,
California, shooters.
Prior to Wednesday's vote, the bill had gained sponsorship
from 315 of a possible 435 House lawmakers, making it the most
supported bill in the chamber to not earn a vote.
Disagreements over whether civil agencies such as the
Securities and Exchange Commission should be allowed to rely on
subpoenas continually slowed the bill, which has floated around
Congress for several years.
The White House also has said it favors reforming the 1986
Electronic Communications Privacy Act, but it has not endorsed
specific legislation.
A package of minor amendments from Representative Bob
Goodlatte, the Republican chairman of the committee, was adopted
Wednesday, including the removal of a requirement to serve
warrants to the subject of an investigation. The bill requires a
warrant to be given only to the email provider.
That change and others prompted ire from a coalition of more
than 50 civil liberties groups, trade associations and
technology companies, including Amazon, Microsoft
and Facebook. While maintaining their support,
the coalition said in a letter to the committee that the bill
"does not achieve all of the reforms we had hoped for."
(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Alan Crosby and Alistair
