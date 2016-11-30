Curbs on extremist online content threaten free speech -report

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 30 Governments seeking to
curtail the spread of extremist content online risk jeopardizing
free speech and privacy rights, an international group
comprising some of the largest U.S. technology firms said in a
report on Wednesday.
The Global Network Initiative said companies should not be
pressured by governments to change their terms of service, and
demands to restrict content due to public safety concerns need
to be consistent with existing legal frameworks.
Members of the group, which began developing its
recommendations in July 2015, include Microsoft Corp,
Alphabet Inc's Google, Facebook Inc, LinkedIn
Corp and Yahoo! Inc, and civil society groups
and academics.
The report came as governments around the world are pushing
companies to do more to stop digital proselytizing on the
internet by Islamic jihadists and other extremist groups.
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has suggested shutting
down parts of the internet to stop the spread of propaganda from
the Islamic State.
U.S. officials said on Tuesday a Somali immigrant who
injured 11 people at Ohio State University this week in a
vehicle and stabbing attack before he was shot dead was likely
self-radicalized online.
Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and other technology companies
have taken additional steps to eradicate violent content from
their sites in the past year.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Richard Chang)