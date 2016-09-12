REFILE-U.S. tech firms urge Congress to allow internet domain changeover

(Adds dropped word in fourth paragraph)
By Dustin Volz
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 Major technology companies
including Facebook, Google and Twitter
are urging Congress to support a plan for the U.S. government to
cede control of the internet's technical management to the
global community, they said in a joint letter dated on Tuesday.
The U.S. Commerce Department has primary oversight of the
internet's management, largely because it was invented in the
United States. Some Republican lawmakers are trying to block the
handover to global stakeholders, which include businesses, tech
experts and public interest advocates, saying it could stifle
online freedom by giving voting rights to authoritarian
governments.
The years-long plan to transfer oversight of the nonprofit
Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers, or ICANN,
is scheduled to occur on Oct. 1 unless Congress votes to block
the handover. The California-based corporation operates the
database for domain names such as .com and .net and their
corresponding numeric addresses that allow computers to connect.
In the Sept. 13 letter, a copy of which had been reviewed by
Reuters before it was sent, the technology companies said it was
"imperative" that Congress does not delay the transition.
"A global, interoperable and stable Internet is essential
for our economic and national security, and we remain committed
to completing the nearly twenty year transition to the
multistakeholder model that will best serve U.S. interests," the
letter said.
Other signatories include Amazon, Cloudflare, Yahoo
and several technology trade organizations.
Former presidential hopeful Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, who
leads the opposition against the handover, will hold a
congressional hearing on Wednesday to review the transition,
which he has criticized as a "giveaway of our internet freedom."
Tech companies, technical experts and academics have said
the transition is overdue and necessary to keep the Internet
open and globally oriented, and that the proposal includes
safeguards against any potential abuse by any one country.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Richard Chang)