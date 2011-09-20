US security agency opens to outsiders on cyber safety

*NSA reaching out to private sector on cybersecurity
*Secretive agency increasingly out in public view
By Tabassum Zakaria
ORLANDO, Fla., Sept 20 Anthony Stramella, an
official with the National Security Agency's Threat Operations
Center, is more aware than most of how information from
computers, telephones and other devices can be tampered with or
end up in the wrong hands.
So when he bought a personal computer that he only uses for
e-mail at home and saw it had a webcam, he promptly covered it
with duct tape. And the cellphone he uses is a $15 model that
can do only one thing -- make phone calls.
That prompted his daughters, with multiple apps on their
phones, to tease that he was a "caveman." But Stramella says
he's just fine: "I can live in that world, my kids can't."
In a sign of how Stramella's world has changed, too, the
NSA official -- who says his father worked at NSA and would
never tell him what his job was at the agency -- was speaking
openly at an NSA-sponsored cybersecurity conference in Florida.
About 600 people from technology companies, the government and
even the media attended.
"I have not seen the (cyber) threat decline, I have seen it
increase not only in numbers but in sophistication," Stramella
said. "The threat is huge, it's real, and it's growing."
The NSA, which protects government networks from cyber
attacks and conducts electronic eavesdropping to thwart
national security threats, has a history of operating as an
invisible member of the U.S. intelligence community.
An old joke was that NSA stood for No Such Agency or Never
Say Anything, and for years there was not even a road sign
marking its location. Employees routinely told friends and
neighbors they worked for "the Department of Defense."
But that was before the world became technology driven.
NSA, which in earlier years developed its computer needs almost
exclusively in-house, finds it makes more sense now to reach
out, sharing knowledge with the private sector which can
improve upon it and develop applications that can help with
security for both the government and the public.
"There is a conscious, strategic shift. There are people
who are very uncomfortable with that, including people who work
for us," Tony Sager, chief operating officer for NSA's
Information Assurance Directorate, said in an interview.
Sager, who has worked at NSA for almost 34 years, said he
is a cheerleader for reaching outside of government. "We're IT
(information technology) geeks. You get to meet all these
brilliant people, be on the leading edge of technology, feel
like you have a hand in improving it. It's a very exciting
place to be for the government."
ON PUBLIC'S RADAR
After a series of high-profile cyber intrusions this year
into the International Monetary Fund, major defense contractors
and other companies such as Google (GOOG.O), cybersecurity
increasingly is on the public's radar.
But some civil liberty watchers, who tend to be suspicious
of anything to do with NSA, may not relish a greater public
role for the intelligence agency, whose technological wizardry
was given an Orwellian cast in the 1998 thriller "Enemy of the
State."
"There is strong and universal respect for the technical
expertise of NSA," Sager said. The cycle "gets hot and cold"
when it comes to public perception, politics and other factors,
but he said when he gives speeches the reception is
overwhelmingly positive.
The current climate of U.S. budget austerity will make
partnerships with private industry "dramatically even more
important," Sager said.
"There is just no way the nation can afford having the
government building government stuff as a separate thing," he
said. "So I think the economics are actually turning in favor
of cooperation."
And the NSA remains tight-lipped about the flip-side of its
cybersecurity duties: defeating others' defenses to intercept
and decode electronic data on everything from terrorist plots
to Chinese missile tests.
One example the NSA gives of a successful collaboration is
with Fixmo Inc. which received technology developed by NSA,
improved on it to protect mobile devices by scanning a
smartphone, creating a digital fingerprint, and then after the
user returns from a trip the mobile device is scanned again to
see if anything changed. The company gave back the improved
technology to NSA and also sells it commercially.
"Probably the biggest theme for us right now is around
mobility," Sager said. "If your security model is all about
control -- stop people from carrying their stuff across the
doorway, I can decide exactly who's logged in -- that world has
disappeared."
"People want to be anywhere in the world, get access back
to their home file system, and be able to communicate with
people," he said. And they want that protected.
The three-day conference started on Tuesday with a cartoon
video similar to the "Jetsons" to show the future ideal where
the main character "Bob" cannot take classified information out
of the building or it will be erased because of an encrypted
chip, cannot be tricked into connecting to the wrong server,
and the black-hatted villainous hacker is foiled at every
turn.
That is what the hope is for the future, but current
defenses are "just simply not enough," said Michael Lamont,
chief of NSA's Network Solutions Office. "It's clear that we've
got to improve our performance. We need to apply some
game-changing technology."
(Editing by Warren Strobel and Cynthia Osterman)