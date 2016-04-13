Obama names cyber experts from business, academia to new panel

| WASHINGTON, April 13
WASHINGTON, April 13 The chief executive of
MasterCard Inc, the former head of the National Security Agency
and officials from Microsoft and Uber will join a commission to
strengthen U.S. cyber defenses, the White House said on
Wednesday.
After high-profile hacks in the private sector and an
embarrassing theft of information from government personnel
files, President Barack Obama this year set up a Commission on
Enhancing National Cybersecurity.
The commission, due to make long-term recommendations by
early December on tightening cyber security in the private
sector and government, is part of Obama's $19-billion proposal
to boost defenses against hackers.
The panel will hold its first public meeting on Thursday at
the Commerce Department, joined by Obama's counterterrorism
adviser Lisa Monaco and Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker, the
White House said in a blog post.
As previously announced, the panel will be co-chaired by Tom
Donilon, Obama's former national security adviser, and Sam
Palmisano, former CEO of IBM. The panel, selected by Obama and
congressional leaders from both parties, also includes:
- Retired General Keith Alexander, former director of the
National Security Agency, now CEO of IronNet Cybersecurity
- Ajay Banga, CEO of MasterCard
- Peter Lee, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft Research
- Joe Sullivan, Chief Security Officer of Uber, former Chief
Security Officer of Facebook
- Maggie Wilderotter, Executive Chairman of Frontier
Communications
- Steven Chabinsky, General Counsel and Chief Risk Officer
of CrowdStrike
- Annie Antón, chair of the School of Interactive Computing
at Georgia Tech
- Patrick Gallagher, Chancellor of the University of
Pittsburgh, former Director of the National Institute of
Standards and Technology
- Herbert Lin, Senior Research Scholar for Cyber Policy and
Security at the Stanford Center for International Security and
fellow at the Hoover Institution
- Heather Murren, former member of the Financial Crisis
Inquiry Commission and co-founder of the Nevada Cancer Institute
