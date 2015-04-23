Pentagon chief seeks to woo Silicon Valley, eyes tech innovation

| REDWOOD CITY, California, April 22
REDWOOD CITY, California, April 22 Defense
Secretary Ash Carter arrived in California's Silicon Valley on
Wednesday at the start of a three-day trip aiming to draw in
America's tech innovators despite major challenges, including
making the Pentagon attractive to cyber-savvy youth.
Carter plans to make several announcements during the visit,
defense officials say, including establishing an outreach office
in Silicon Valley focused on scouting new and emerging
breakthrough technologies and building industry ties to the
Pentagon.
"We don't live in an era where all of the technology of
importance to national security is going to come out of the
Pentagon. Those days are gone," Carter told reporters before
landing in California.
The move is also the latest example of the U.S. government's
efforts to smooth relationships with tech companies in the wake
of damaging revelations over digital surveillance by former
National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.
Carter acknowledged that, in the wake of the Snowden
revelations, part of his job will be to make clear to tech
sector innovators that they share common values and interests.
"Are there suspicions? Are there issues that arose ...
obviously in the case of the Snowden case? No question about
it," Carter said.
U.S. tech companies such as Microsoft Corp, Google
Inc and Facebook Inc have had an uneasy
relationship with the U.S. government and its security agencies
since Snowden's revelations, aligning themselves publicly with
their customers' right to privacy over the government's desire
for more effective surveillance of potential threats.
Carter, who will speak on Thursday at Stanford University,
acknowledged part of his challenge in drawing recruits is making
the Pentagon a "cool" destination for younger professionals.
"To be relevant in today's world, you have to have a
coolness factor. We want our mission to be exciting to people,"
Carter said.
Carter's visit comes two months after President Barack Obama
visited California, asking U.S. executives for closer
cooperation in defending against hackers after high-profile
attacks on companies like Sony.
Carter also plans to unveil his new cyber strategy on
Thursday, which will acknowledge a far more muscular cyber
capability than the Pentagon discussed in its last strategy
document in 2011.
It also stresses the need to expand the military's
"intelligence of key adversary human and technical networks,"
according to a copy obtained by Reuters.
