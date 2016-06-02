UPDATE 1-Two men plead guilty in U.S. to hacking, spamming scheme

(Adds comment from Comcast, defense lawyer)
By Nate Raymond
June 2 Two men pleaded guilty in New Jersey on
Thursday to playing roles in a wide-ranging hacking and spamming
scheme that targeted personal information of 60 million people,
including Comcast Corp customers, prosecutors said.
Tomasz Chmielarz, 33, pleaded guilty in federal court in
Newark, New Jersey, to charges of conspiracy to commit fraud and
related activity related to computers and e-mail, while Devin
McArthur, 27, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
Along with a Florida man, Timothy Livingston, 30, they were
arrested in December in connection with several alleged computer
hacking and illegal spamming schemes that targeted multiple
companies and generated illegal profits exceeding $2 million.
Prosecutors said Livingston, who owned a spam company called
A Whole Lot of Nothing LLC, hired Chmielarz, of Rutherford, New
Jersey, to write computer programs that send spam in a manner
that conceals their origin and bypasses spam filters.
Prosecutors said Chmielarz admitted that he and Livingston
hacked into email accounts and seized control of corporate mail
servers to further their spam campaigns, and created software
that exploited vulnerabilities in a several corporate websites.
Livingston, Chmielarz and McArthur, a resident of Ellicott
City, Maryland, also worked together to steal databases
containing the personal information of millions of Americans for
use in spam campaigns, prosecutors said.
Prosecutors said McArthur admitted that he also gave
Livingston unauthorized access to a remote administration tool
on a computer connected to the network of a Pennsylvania-based
telecommunications company where he worked.
That enabled Livingston and Chmielarz to steal the personal
information of customers of the company for use in spam
campaigns, prosecutors said.
The company was not named in court papers, but Comcast
confirmed its identity. Jenni Moyer, a Comcast spokeswoman, said
the company appreciates the efforts of U.S. authorities "in
bringing this scamming scheme to a just resolution."
Other companies targeted included a New York
telecommunications company, a New York technology and consulting
company and a Texas credit monitoring firm, the indictment said.
Michael Koribanics, Chmielarz's lawyer, said his client had
"accepted responsibility for his actions as evidenced by his
guilty plea." A lawyer for McArthur did not respond to a request
for comment.
Livingston has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to face
trial on Oct. 13.
The case is U.S. v. Livingston et al, U.S. District Court,
District of New Jersey, No. 15-cr-00626.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman and Dan Grebler)