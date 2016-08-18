Hackers targeted Trump campaign, Republican Party groups -sources

Aug 18 Hackers targeted the computer systems of
presidential candidate Donald Trump and Republican Party
organizations as well as Democratic Party networks, sources
familiar with investigations into the attacks said.
At least one Trump staff member's email account was infected
with malware in 2015 and sent malicious emails to colleagues,
according to one insider for the Republican candidate's campaign
and an outside security expert. It was unclear whether or not
the hackers actually gained access to campaign computers.
In the past month, U.S. security officials have said that
starting last year, hackers infiltrated computers of the
Democratic National Committee (DNC), the presidential campaign
of Hillary Clinton and her party's congressional fundraising
committee.
U.S. officials said they have concluded that Russia or its
proxies were responsible, leading to calls by some Democrats and
cyber security officials for the Obama administration to blame
Russia publicly. Kremlin officials have dismissed the
allegations as absurd, but there is anxiety in Washington over
the possibility that a foreign power might be using hacked
information to meddle in the Nov. 8 U.S. election.
The Trump campaign has hired security firm CrowdStrike,
which also is assisting the Democratic National Committee,
according to one person briefed on the matter. The company
declined to comment.
A different outside security firm was hired to examine
software the Trump and Clinton campaigns use to manage mailings,
electronic outreach and other campaign efforts, another person
who was briefed on the issue said.
A spokeswoman for Trump's campaign declined to comment. A
spokesman for the Republican National Committee could not
immediately be reached for comment.
The tools and techniques used to hack Republican targets
resemble those employed in attacks on Democratic Party
organizations, including the DNC and Clinton's campaign
organization, two sources said. That has led U.S. officials to
reach a preliminary assessment that Russia's military and
civilian intelligence agencies or their proxies have targeted
both political parties.
Attempts to hack into Republican political organizations
over an extended period were reported in intelligence bulletins
circulated by U.S. agencies, four sources said. They did not
disclose the identities of the organizations.
Two U.S. security officials said the FBI and the Department
of Homeland Security have offered assistance to both political
parties in identifying possible intrusions and upgrading their
defenses against what one of the officials called "constantly
evolving threats."
