Major U.S. tech firms press Congress for internet surveillance reforms

WASHINGTON May 26 Facebook, Amazon
and more than two dozen other U.S. technology companies
pressed Congress on Friday to make changes to a broad internet
surveillance law, saying they were necessary to improve privacy
protections and increase government transparency.
The request marks the first significant public effort by
Silicon Valley to wade into what is expected to be a contentious
debate later the year over the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance
Act, parts of which will expire on Dec. 31 unless Congress
reauthorizes them.
Of particular concern to the technology industry and privacy
advocates is Section 702, which allows U.S. intelligence
agencies to vacuum up vast amounts of communications from
foreigners but also incidentally collects some data belonging to
Americans that can be searched by analysts without a warrant.
"We are writing to express our support for reforms to
Section 702 that would maintain its utility to the U.S.
intelligence community while increasing the program’s privacy
protections and transparency," the companies wrote in a letter
to Representative Bob Goodlatte, the Republican chairman of the
U.S. House of Representatives' Judiciary Committee.
Section 702 is considered a vital tool by U.S. intelligence
officials, estimated to be responsible for as much as a quarter
of surveillance conducted by the U.S. National Security Agency.
But it has long been targeted by civil liberties advocates
as too expansive and lacking in sufficient safeguards.
Disclosures by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden in 2013
revealed the sweeping nature of 702 surveillance, causing
embarrassment for some U.S. technology firms.
In their letter, the companies asked lawmakers to codify the
recent termination of a type of NSA surveillance that collected
American communications sent to or received from someone living
overseas that mentioned a foreign intelligence target.
Lawmakers should also require judicial oversight of
government queries of data collected under Section 702 that
involved American communications and narrow the definition of
"foreign intelligence information" to reduce the collection of
data that belongs to foreigners not suspected of wrongdoing, the
companies said.
The letter asks for more leeway in how companies are allowed
to disclose the number of surveillance requests and more
declassification of orders approved by the Foreign Intelligence
Surveillance Court.
Legislation currently being drafted by a bipartisan group of
lawmakers in the House Judiciary Committee is expected to
address all of the concerns raised in the technology companies'
letter.
Other signatories on the letter include Alphabet Inc's
Google, Cisco, Twitter, Uber
, Yahoo and Snap.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Bernadette Baum)