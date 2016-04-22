Spy chief pressed for number of Americans ensnared in data espionage

| WASHINGTON, April 22
WASHINGTON, April 22 U.S. lawmakers are pressing
the nation's top intelligence official to estimate the number of
Americans ensnared in email surveillance and other such spying
on foreign targets, saying the information was needed to gauge
possible reforms to the controversial programs.
Eight Democrats and six Republicans made the request to
Director of National Intelligence James Clapper in a letter seen
by Reuters on Friday, reflecting the continued bipartisan
concerns over the scope of U.S. data espionage.
"You have willingly shared information with us about the
important and actionable intelligence obtained under these
surveillance programs," wrote the lawmakers, all members of the
U.S. House of Representatives' Judiciary Committee.
"Now we require your assistance in making a determination
that the privacy protections in place are functioning as
designed."
They requested that Clapper provide the information about
data collected under a statute, known as Section 702, by May 6.
That law, set to expire at the end of 2017, enables an
Internet surveillance program called Prism that was first
disclosed in a series of leaks by former National Security
Agency contractor Edward Snowden some three years ago.
Prism gathers messaging data from Alphabet's Google
, Facebook, Microsoft, Apple
and other major tech companies that is sent to and from a
foreign target under surveillance.
Intelligence officials say data about Americans are
"incidentally" collected during communication with a target
reasonably believed to be living overseas. Critics see it as
"back-door" surveillance on Americans without a warrant.
A recently declassified November opinion from the Foreign
Intelligence Surveillance Court, a secretive body that oversees
the legality of U.S. spy programs, rejected a constitutional
challenge to rules permitting the FBI to access foreign
intelligence data for use in domestic criminal investigations.
The Republican-controlled House has voted overwhelmingly
since the Snowden leaks to require U.S. agencies obtain a
warrant before searching collected foreign intelligence for data
belonging to Americans, but those proposals have gained minimal
traction in the Senate.
Civil liberties groups and Senator Ron Wyden, an Oregon
Democrat, have previously requested information on the extent of
U.S. data caught up in the foreign surveillance program.
The Obama administration, however, has said it cannot
provide a precise answer and that any estimate would require
reviewing communications in a manner that would raise privacy
concerns.
In their letter to Clapper, the lawmakers said officials
have demonstrated the feasibility of providing an estimate and
that any one-time privacy concerns were acceptable in light of
the importance of the information.
James Sensenbrenner, Darrell Issa, Jim Jordan, Ted Poe,
Jason Chaffetz, and Blake Farenthold were the Republicans to
sign the letter. Jerrold Nadler, Zoe Lofgren, Hank Johnson, Ted
Deutch, Cedric Richmond, Suzan DelBene, David Cicilline and John
Conyers signed for the Democrats. Conyers is the top Democrat on
the Judiciary Committee.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Paul Simao)