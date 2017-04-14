Hackers release files indicating NSA monitored global bank transfers

| April 14
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on
Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S.
National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank
messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some
Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.
The release included computer code that could be adapted by
criminals to break into SWIFT servers and monitor messaging
activity, said Shane Shook, a cyber security consultant who has
helped banks investigate breaches of their SWIFT systems.
The documents and files were released by a group calling
themselves The Shadow Brokers. Some of the records bear NSA
seals, but Reuters could not confirm their authenticity.
The NSA could not immediately be reached for comment.
Shook said criminal hackers could use the information
released on Friday to hack into banks and steal money in
operations mimicking a heist last year of $81 million from the
Bangladesh central bank.
"The release of these capabilities could enable fraud like
we saw at Bangladesh Bank," Shook said.
The SWIFT messaging system is used by banks to transfer
trillions of dollars each day. Belgium-based SWIFT said on
Friday that it had no evidence that the main SWIFT network had
been accessed.
It was possible that the local messaging systems of some
SWIFT client banks had been breached, SWIFT said in a statement,
which did not specifically mention the NSA.
“We have no evidence to suggest that there has ever been any
unauthorized access to our network or messaging services,” SWIFT
said in a statement to Reuters.
When cyberthieves robbed the Bangladesh Bank last year, they
compromised that bank's local SWIFT network to order money
transfers from its account at the New York Federal Reserve.
The documents released by the Shadow Brokers on Friday
indicate that the NSA may have accessed the SWIFT network
through service bureaus. SWIFT service bureaus are companies
that provide an access point to the SWIFT system for the
network's smaller clients, and may send or receive messages
regarding money transfers on their behalf.
“If you hack the service bureau, it means that you also have
access to all of their clients, all of the banks," said Matt
Suiche, founder of the United Arab Emirates-based cybersecurity
firm Comae Technologies, who has studied the Shadow Broker
releases and believes the group has access to NSA files.
The documents posted by the Shadow Brokers include Excel
files listing computers on a service bureau network, user names,
passwords and other data, Suiche said.
“That's information you can only get if you compromise the
system," he said.
Cris Thomas, a prominent security researcher with the
cybersecurity firm Tenable, said the documents and files
released by the Shadow Brokers show “the NSA has been able to
compromise SWIFT banking systems, presumably as a way to
monitor, if not disrupt, financial transactions to terrorists
groups”.
Since the early 1990s, interrupting the flow of money from
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and elsewhere to al
Qaeda, the Taliban, and other militant Islamic groups in
Afghanistan, Pakistan and other countries has been a major
objective of U.S. and allied intelligence agencies.
Mustafa Al-Bassam, a computer science researcher at
University College London, said on Twitter that the Shadow
Brokers documents show that the "NSA hacked a bunch of banks,
oil and investment companies in Palestine, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar,
Yemen, more."
He added that NSA "completely hacked" EastNets, one of two
SWIFT service bureaus named in the documents that were released
by the Shadow Brokers.
Reuters could not independently confirm that EastNets had
been hacked.
EastNets, based in Dubai, denied it had been hacked in a
statement, calling the assertion "totally false and unfounded."
EastNets ran a "complete check of its servers and found no
hacker compromise or any vulnerabilities," according to a
statement from EastNets' chief executive and founder, Hazem
Mulhim.
In 2013, documents released by former NSA contractor Edward
Snowden said the NSA had been able to monitor SWIFT messages.
The agency monitored the system to spot payments intended to
finance crimes, according to the documents released by Snowden.
Reuters could not confirm whether the documents released
Friday by the Shadow Brokers, if authentic, were related to NSA
monitoring of SWIFT transfers since 2013.
Some of the documents released by the Shadow Brokers were
dated 2013, but others were not dated.
On Friday, Snowden tweeted that the Shadow Brokers release
was "not a drill" and that it shows the NSA was capable of
hacking fully updated Microsoft Windows systems.
Several of the alleged NSA hacking techniques identified in
the Shadow Brokers' documents appeared to target older Windows
operating systems, including Windows XP.
That may indicate that the documents, if they are authentic,
are older. Microsoft stopped releasing routine security
updates for Windows XP in 2014, but some businesses and
individual users continue to use Windows XP.
The documents released by the hackers did not clearly
indicate whether the NSA had actually used all the techniques
cited for monitoring SWIFT messages.
(Additional reporting by Tom Bergin in London; Dustin Volz and
John Walcott in Washington; and Jim Finkle in Buffalo, New
York.; Editing by Brian Thevenot)