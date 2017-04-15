UPDATE 3-Hackers release files indicating NSA monitored global bank transfers

(Adds that Microsoft said it was not warned of serious flaws.)
By Clare Baldwin
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on
Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S.
National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank
messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some
Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.
The release included computer code that could be adapted by
criminals to break into SWIFT servers and monitor messaging
activity, said Shane Shook, a cyber security consultant who has
helped banks investigate breaches of their SWIFT systems.
The documents and files were released by a group calling
themselves The Shadow Brokers. Some of the records bear NSA
seals, but Reuters could not confirm their authenticity.
The NSA could not immediately be reached for comment.
Also published were many programs for attacking various
versions of the Windows operating system, at least some of which
still work, researchers said.
In a statement to Reuters, Microsoft, maker of
Windows, said it had not been warned by any part of the U.S.
government that such files existed or had been stolen.
"Other than reporters, no individual or organization has
contacted us in relation to the materials released by Shadow
Brokers," the company said.
The absence of warning is significant because the NSA knew
for months about the Shadow Brokers breach, officials previously
told Reuters. Under a White House process established by former
President Barack Obama's staff, companies were usually warned
about dangerous flaws.
Shook said criminal hackers could use the information
released on Friday to hack into banks and steal money in
operations mimicking a heist last year of $81 million from the
Bangladesh central bank.
"The release of these capabilities could enable fraud like
we saw at Bangladesh Bank," Shook said.
The SWIFT messaging system is used by banks to transfer
trillions of dollars each day. Belgium-based SWIFT downplayed
the risk of attacks employing the code released by hackers on
Friday.
SWIFT said it regularly releases security updates and
instructs client banks on how to handle known threats.
"We mandate that all customers apply the security updates
within specified times," SWIFT said in a statement.
SWIFT said it had no evidence that the main SWIFT network
had ever been accessed without authorization.
It was possible that the local messaging systems of some
SWIFT client banks had been breached, SWIFT said in a statement,
which did not specifically mention the NSA.
When cyberthieves robbed the Bangladesh Bank last year, they
compromised that bank's local SWIFT network to order money
transfers from its account at the New York Federal Reserve.
The documents released by the Shadow Brokers on Friday
indicate that the NSA may have accessed the SWIFT network
through service bureaus. SWIFT service bureaus are companies
that provide an access point to the SWIFT system for the
network's smaller clients and may send or receive messages
regarding money transfers on their behalf.
“If you hack the service bureau, it means that you also have
access to all of their clients, all of the banks," said Matt
Suiche, founder of the United Arab Emirates-based cybersecurity
firm Comae Technologies, who has studied the Shadow Broker
releases and believes the group has access to NSA files.
The documents posted by the Shadow Brokers include Excel
files listing computers on a service bureau network, user names,
passwords and other data, Suiche said.
“That's information you can only get if you compromise the
system," he said.
ATTEMPT TO MONITOR FLOW OF MONEY
Cris Thomas, a prominent security researcher with the
cybersecurity firm Tenable, said the documents and files
released by the Shadow Brokers show “the NSA has been able to
compromise SWIFT banking systems, presumably as a way to
monitor, if not disrupt, financial transactions to terrorists
groups”.
Since the early 1990s, interrupting the flow of money from
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and elsewhere to al
Qaeda, the Taliban, and other militant Islamic groups in
Afghanistan, Pakistan and other countries has been a major
objective of U.S. and allied intelligence agencies.
Mustafa Al-Bassam, a computer science researcher at
University College London, said on Twitter that the Shadow
Brokers documents show that the "NSA hacked a bunch of banks,
oil and investment companies in Palestine, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar,
Yemen, more."
He added that NSA "completely hacked" EastNets, one of two
SWIFT service bureaus named in the documents that were released
by the Shadow Brokers.
Reuters could not independently confirm that EastNets had
been hacked.
EastNets, based in Dubai, denied it had been hacked in a
statement, calling the assertion "totally false and unfounded."
EastNets ran a "complete check of its servers and found no
hacker compromise or any vulnerabilities," according to a
statement from EastNets' chief executive and founder, Hazem
Mulhim.
In 2013, documents released by former NSA contractor Edward
Snowden said the NSA had been able to monitor SWIFT messages.
The agency monitored the system to spot payments intended to
finance crimes, according to the documents released by Snowden.
Reuters could not confirm whether the documents released
Friday by the Shadow Brokers, if authentic, were related to NSA
monitoring of SWIFT transfers since 2013.
Some of the documents released by the Shadow Brokers were
dated 2013, but others were not dated.
The documents released by the hackers did not clearly
indicate whether the NSA had actually used all the techniques
cited for monitoring SWIFT messages.
(Additional reporting by Tom Bergin in London; Dustin Volz and
John Walcott in Washington; Joseph Menn in San Franciso; and Jim
Finkle in Buffalo, New York.; Editing by Brian Thevenot and
Cynthia Osterman)