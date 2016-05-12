U.S. Senator Rand Paul to back bill blocking FBI hacking expansion

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 12 Kentucky Senator Rand Paul
plans to become the first Republican co-sponsor of legislation
to block a pending judicial rule change that would let U.S.
judges issue search warrants for remote access to computers
located in any jurisdiction, his office told Reuters on
Thursday.
The bill is expected to be introduced next week. Backing
from Paul, a former Republican candidate for president with
libertarian leanings, lends bipartisan support to an effort to
undo a little-noticed modification to a text governing
procedural rules for the U.S. court system that civil liberties
groups warn would drastically expand the FBI's hacking
authority.
So far, that cause has largely been championed solely by Ron
Wyden, an Oregon Democrat and digital privacy advocate. He has
vowed to work to stop the rule change on grounds it would allow
the government to use one warrant to access and search thousands
or millions of computers at once, potentially implicating those
suspected of no wrongdoing.
Magistrate judges can normally only order searches within
the jurisdiction of their court, which is typically limited to a
few counties.
But last month the Supreme Court, in a private vote,
approved the amendments to Rule 41 of the federal rules of
criminal procedure, which would permit judges to issue warrants
in cases when a suspect uses anonymizing technology to conceal
the location of his or her computer or for an investigation into
a network of hacked or infected computers, such as a botnot.
Congress has until December 1 to pass legislation that would
reject, amend or postpone the changes to Rule 41. If lawmakers
do nothing, which is customary in these circumstances, the
changes automatically will take effect.
The U.S. Justice Department, which is pushing for the rule
change, has described it as a procedural tweak needed to
modernize the criminal code, and has said it would not permit
searches that are not already legal.
Alphabet Inc's Google has warned the change poses
a "monumental" threat to the Constitution's protections against
unreasonable searches and seizures.
Last year Paul and Wyden worked together to force a
temporary expiration of the USA Patriot Act, which led to
passage of surveillance reforms that pared backed the National
Security Agency's controversial bulk collection of U.S. call
records.
Other lawmakers are also examining Rule 41.
Republican Senator Mike Lee is looking at ways to address
concerns, a spokesman said, and a small group of lawmakers in
the House are weighing introduction of companion legislation,
sources said.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by David Gregorio)