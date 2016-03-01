Turkish hacker behind $55 mln cyber spree pleads guilty in U.S.

| NEW YORK, March 1
A Turkish hacker who U.S.
prosecutors say masterminded a series of cyber attacks that
enabled $55 million to be siphoned from automated teller
machines around the world pleaded guilty on Tuesday.
Ercan Findikoglu, 34, pleaded guilty in federal court in
Brooklyn, New York, to five counts including computer intrusion
conspiracy for leading a scheme that resulted in stolen debit
card data being distributed and used to make fraudulent ATM
withdrawals worldwide.
Prosecutors have called the scheme one of the most
successful and coordinated bank heists in history, enabling in
one particular attack in 2013 the withdrawal of $40 million from
ATMs in 24 countries in a matter of about 10 hours.
Findikoglu, who authorities say was a leader in the scheme
and was known online as "Segate" and "Predator," was extradited
in June 2015 from Germany, where he was arrested in December
2013.
The plea was confirmed by the office of Brooklyn U.S.
Attorney Robert Capters and by Christopher Madiou, Findikoglu's
lawyer. He declined further comment.
Prosecutors said from 2010 to 2013, hackers including
Findikoglu gained access to the networks of prepaid debit card
payment processors Fidelity National Information Services Inc
, ElectraCard Services, now owned by MasterCard Inc
, and enStage.
Once in, the hackers caused the prepaid cards' account
balances to be dramatically increased to allow large excess
withdrawals, prosecutors said.
A group managed by Findikoglu then disseminated the stolen
debit card information to "cashing crews" around the world who
in turn conducted tens of thousands of fraudulent ATM
withdrawals.
In exchange, Findikoglu and other high-ranking members of
the scheme received proceeds in various forms, including by wire
transfer, electronic currency or personal deliveries of cash,
prosecutors said.
The biggest heist, in which the $40 million was withdrawn,
targeted cards issued by Bank Muscat in Oman and involved
thieves in February 2013 executing 36,000 transactions,
prosecutors said.
A separate February 2011 operation targeting cards issued by
JPMorgan Chase & Co and used by the American Red Cross
to provide relief to disaster victims saw $10 million withdrawn
globally, prosecutors said.
In another in December 2012, cards issued by National Bank
of Ras Al-Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates were compromised,
resulting in $5 million in losses, court documents said.
A New York cashing crew alone withdrew $2.8 million in the
2012 and 2013 operations, authorities said. Thirteen of the
crew's members have pleaded guilty.
The case is U.S. v. Findikoglu, U.S. District Court, Eastern
District of New York, No. 13-0440.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)