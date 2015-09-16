Second Russian man pleads guilty in U.S. credit card hacking scheme

| Sept 16
Sept 16 A second Russian citizen has pleaded
guilty to U.S. charges that he participated in a computer
hacking scheme that compromised more than 160 million credit
card numbers and caused hundreds of millions of dollars in
damages.
Dmitriy Smilianets, 32, pleaded guilty on Wednesday in
federal court in Camden, New Jersey, to conspiring to commit
wire fraud, three years after his arrest in what authorities say
was the largest computer hacking scheme ever prosecuted in the
United States.
Smilianets, a Moscow resident, made his plea a day after
another Russian, Vladimir Drinkman, 34, pleaded guilty in the
case to conspiring to illegally access computers and conspiring
to commit wire fraud.
Both men were arrested while traveling in the Netherlands on
June 28. Three others charged remain at large, authorities said.
Prosecutors said that as far back as 2003, the men worked to
install "sniffers" designed to comb through and steal data from
computer networks of financial companies, payment processors and
retailers.
Prosecutors said the defendants then used an array of
computers to store and ultimately sell data they collected.
They said Smilianets was in charge of sales, selling data to
trusted identity theft wholesalers, selling credit card numbers
for $10 to $50 a piece depending on country of origin.
The scheme ultimately caused banks and credit card companies
to suffer hundreds of millions in losses, including more than
$300 million reported by three companies alone, prosecutors
said.
Sixteen companies' networks were infiltrated, including
those of Nasdaq OMX Group Inc, 7-Eleven,
France's Carrefour SA, JC Penney Co, JetBlue
Airways Corp, a Visa Inc licensee, and Heartland
Payment Systems Inc, prosecutors said.
Smilianets faces up to 30 years in prison when he is
sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jerome Simandle on Jan. 13. His
lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Still at large are Alexandr Kalinin, 28, of St. Petersburg,
Russia; Roman Kotov, 34, of Moscow; and Mikhail Rytikov, 28, of
Odessa, Ukraine.
Drinkman and Kalinin were previously been charged as "Hacker
1" and "Hacker 2" in a 2009 indictment accusing Albert Gonzalez
of Miami over his involvement in five corporate data breaches.
Gonzalez is serving a 20-year federal prison term.
The case is U.S. v. Drinkman, U.S. District Court, District
of New Jersey, No. 09-cr-00626.
