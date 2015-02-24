REFILE-FBI aware of 60 different cyber threat groups linked to nation-states

(Refiles to fix spelling of Evgeniy in third paragraph)
WASHINGTON Feb 24 The FBI is aware of 60
different cyber threats groups linked to nation-states, a senior
bureau official said on Tuesday.
Joseph Demarest, head of the FBI's cyber crime division,
also said the bureau learned within a month of Sony Pictures
first report of a large-scale cyber attack that North
Korea was behind it.
On Tuesday the FBI and State Department also announced a $3
million reward for information leading to arrest or conviction
of Russian Evgeniy Bogachev, who is charged in the United States
with running a computer attack network called GameOver Zeus that
allegedly stole more than $100 million from online bank
accounts.
FBI officials said the $3 million reward for Bogachev, who
is believed to be in Russia, is the highest offered in a U.S.
cyber crime case.
