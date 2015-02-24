UPDATE 1-U.S. offers highest-ever reward for Russian hacker

(Adds details about FBI investigations)
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON Feb 24 The U.S. State Department and
FBI on Tuesday announced a $3 million reward for information
leading to the arrest or conviction of Russian national Evgeniy
Bogachev, the highest bounty U.S. authorities have ever offered
in a cyber case.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation also issued a "Wanted"
poster for Bogachev, who is charged in the United States with
running a computer attack network called GameOver Zeus that
allegedly stole more than $100 million from online bank
accounts.
Bogachev has been charged by federal authorities in
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with conspiracy, computer hacking,
wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering in connection with
his alleged role as administrator of GameOver Zeus.
He also faces federal bank fraud conspiracy charges in
Omaha, Nebraska related to his alleged involvement in an earlier
variant of Zeus malware known as "Jabber Zeus."
Bureau officials said they believed Bogachev was still in
Russia. He could not immediately be reached for comment.
Joseph Demarest, head of the FBI's cyber crime division,
said the agency is aware of 60 different cyber threat groups
linked to nation-states. He did not identify which countries
were believer to be behind these groups.
Demarest said that Russia's internal security agency, the
FSB, had recently expressed tentative interest in working with
U.S. authorities on investigating cybercrimes. He did not link
the offer of cooperation to the Bogachev case.
China has not expressed any interest in cooperating with the
United States on cybercrimes, he said. Last November, the United
States indicted five Chinese military officers and accused them
of hacking into U.S. nuclear power, metals and solar products
industries.
Demarest said the FBI learned within a month of Sony
Pictures' first report of a large-scale cyberattack
that North Korea was behind it.
"We were absolutely positive in a very short period of time"
that the North Korean government was behind the attack, he said.
Despite assertions from some security experts that the Sony
Pictures hackers might have had help from one or more insiders
at the studio, Demarest said investigators had found no evidence
to back up such claims.
The FBI had learned of "over 100 major" cyberattacks in
2014, Demarest said, adding that evidence of insider collusion
had turned up in "less than a handful" of those cases.
(Reporting and writing by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Bill Trott
and Tiffany Wu)