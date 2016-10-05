版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 6日 星期四 00:39 BJT

FBI arrests contractor in probe over stolen code used to hack other countries -NYT

WASHINGTON Oct 5 The FBI has arrested a contractor for the National Security Agency and is probing whether he stole and disclosed highly classified computer "source code" developed to hack into the networks of Russia, China, Iran, North Korea and other U.S. adversaries, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

According to the Times, the contractor, who was arrested in recent weeks, worked for the consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton just as former contractor Edward Snowden did, although the information stolen in this latest incident differs from Snowden's breach disclosed in 2013. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Susan Heavey; Editing by James Dalgleish)

