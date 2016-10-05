FBI arrests contractor in probe over stolen code used to hack other countries -NYT

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON Oct 5 The FBI has arrested a contractor for the National Security Agency and is probing whether he stole and disclosed highly classified computer "source code" developed to hack into the networks of Russia, China, Iran, North Korea and other U.S. adversaries, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.
According to the Times, the contractor, who was arrested in recent weeks, worked for the consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton just as former contractor Edward Snowden did, although the information stolen in this latest incident differs from Snowden's breach disclosed in 2013. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Susan Heavey; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: