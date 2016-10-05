CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Maryland man charged with theft of classified government material

BRIEF-Warner Bros. says "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" crossed $800 million mark
* "Fantastic beasts and where to find them" has crossed $800 million mark at worldwide box office Source text for Eikon:
(In 2nd paragraph, removes name of Justice Dept official and corrects source for Martin's employer to the New York Times)
WASHINGTON Oct 5 The U.S. Justice Department charged a Maryland man with theft of classified government material, according to a criminal complaint unsealed on Wednesday.
The Justice Department identified the man as Harold Thomas Martin, 51, and said he worked as a government contractor. The New York Times said he worked for Booz Allen Hamilton, the same consulting firm that employed Edward Snowden when he revealed the collection of metadata by the National Security Agency.
Six documents investigators found in Martin's possession allegedly contained sensitive intelligence and were produced by a U.S. government agency in 2014.
"These six documents were produced through sensitive government sources, methods, and capabilities, which are critical to a wide variety of national security issues," the complaint said.
Martin had a top secret national security clearance and the ability to access U.S. government property that was not permitted to leave its authorized location, according to the criminal complaint.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards, Jim Finkle and Susan Heavey; Editing by James Dalgleish and Andrea Ricci)
* CEO Robert A. Iger's 2016 total compensation was $43.9 million versus $44.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Concho Resources Inc files to say selling stockholder may offer to sell up to 2.2 million shares of co at $133.72 per share - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jGfbwB) Further company coverage: