U.S. House passes cyber-threat information bill

WASHINGTON, April 22 The U.S. House of
Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday that would make it
easier for private companies to share information about
cybersecurity threats with the government without fear of
lawsuits.
The vote was 307-116 in favor of the measure, which passed
after a series of high-profile cyber attacks on Sony Pictures
Entertainment, Target and other U.S.
corporations. Several previous bills addressing the issue had
failed.
The bill must be approved by the U.S. Senate before it can
be sent to President Barack Obama to sign into law. A similar
measure was passed by a 14-1 vote in the Senate Intelligence
Committee, and supporters say they expect strong bipartisan
support in the full Senate as well.
The Obama administration said on Tuesday it had some
concerns about the bill but supported its passage and believed
it could be fixed as the legislation is finalized in Congress.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Peter Cooney)