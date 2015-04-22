UPDATE 2-U.S. House passes cyber-threat information bill

(Adds background, reaction from privacy advocates)
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, April 22 The U.S. House of
Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday that would make it
easier for private companies to share information about
cybersecurity threats with each other and the government without
fear of lawsuits.
The vote was 307-116 in favor of the "Protecting Cyber
Networks Act." There were 202 votes in favor from Republicans
and 105 from Democrats.
Several previous bills addressing the issue had failed,
partly because of concerns that they might lead to more of the
surveillance exposed two years ago by former National Security
Agency contractor Edward Snowden.
But a series of high-profile cyber attacks on Sony Pictures
Entertainment, Target and other U.S.
corporations added urgency to the push for legislation.
"At some point, we need to stop talking about the next Sony,
the next Anthem, the next Target, the next JP Morgan
Chase and the next State Department hack, and actually
pass a bill that will help ensure that there will be no next
cyber attack," said Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat
on the House Intelligence Committee.
Corporations have been clamoring for Congress to act.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to every member of
the House earlier on Wednesday urging support of the bill.
The legislation must be approved by the Senate before it can
be sent to President Barack Obama to sign into law. A similar
measure passed by a 14-1 vote in the Senate Intelligence
Committee, and supporters say they expect strong bipartisan
support in the full Senate as well when it considers the bill
later this spring.
The Obama administration said on Tuesday it had some
concerns about the bill but supported its passage and believed
it could be fixed as the legislation is finalized in Congress.
Privacy advocates blasted the legislation.
"These bills do little to protect the Internet, but rather
reward companies who undermine the privacy of their customers,"
said Nathan White, senior legislative manager at the advocacy
group Access Now, in a statement.
The House is due to debate a second cybersecurity bill, the
National Cybersecurity Protection Advancement Act of 2015, on
Thursday. That bill would use the U.S. Department of Homeland
Security as an intermediary for sharing the electronic
information.
