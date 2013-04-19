UPDATE 3-U.S. House passes cybersecurity bill as privacy concerns linger

* Bill approved despite White House veto threat
* Future of legislation in Senate unclear
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, April 18 The House of
Representatives passed legislation on Thursday designed to help
companies and the government share information on cyber threats,
though concerns linger about the amount of protection the bill
offers for private information.
This is the second go-around for the Cyber Intelligence
Sharing and Protection Act after it passed the House last year
but stalled in the Senate after President Barack Obama
threatened to veto it over privacy concerns.
The bill drew support from House Democrats, passing on a
bipartisan vote of 288-127, although the White House repeated
its veto threat on Tuesday if further civil liberties
protections are not added.
Some lawmakers and privacy activists worry that the
legislation would allow the government to monitor citizens'
private information and companies to misuse it.
U.S. authorities have recently elevated the exposure to
Internet hacks and theft of digital data to the list of top
threats to national security and the economy.
Though thousands of companies have long been losing data to
hackers in China and elsewhere, the number of parties publicly
admitting such loss has been growing. The bill's supporters say
a new law is needed to let the government share threat
information with entities that don't have security clearances.
"If you want to take a shot across China's bow, this is the
answer," said the House bill's Republican co-author and
Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Rogers.
While groups such as the American Civil Liberties Union are
displeased, House Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer called the new
version of the bill "a significant improvement from what was
passed last year."
Senator Jay Rockefeller, the West Virginia Democrat who
chairs the Senate Commerce Committee, said he will work with
Republican Senator John Thune of South Dakota and leaders of
other committees to bring cyber legislation to a vote in the
Senate as soon as possible.
"Today's action in the House is important, even if CISPA's
privacy protections are insufficient," Rockefeller said in a
statement. "There is too much at stake - our economic and
national security - for Congress to fail to act."
SECURITY AND PRIVACY
House Intelligence Committee leaders have made refinements
and endorsed several amendments to the bill to try to put to
rest some of the privacy concerns. In particular, these specify
that the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of
Justice rather than any military agencies would be the
clearinghouses of the digital data to be exchanged - to "give it
a civilian face," as Rogers put it.
"We felt very strongly that it had to be civil," said the
bill's Democratic co-author Dutch Ruppersberger of Maryland. "If
you don't have security, you don't have privacy."
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi reflected concerns
shared by the White House and many civil liberties groups, that
the bill did not do enough to ensure that companies, in sharing
cyber threat data with the government and each other, strip out
any personal data of private citizens.
"They can just ship the whole kit and caboodle and we're
saying minimize what is relevant to our national security,"
Pelosi said. "The rest is none of the government's business."
Still, the future of cybersecurity legislation in the Senate
remains unclear, given Obama's veto threat and the lingering
concerns of many privacy-focused lawmakers and groups.
Late Thursday, the Obama administration reiterated that
cybersecurity is a top priority and said it would work with both
parties to build on the House legislation and get a bill through
the Senate.
"While CISPA has been improved in each of the
administration's priority areas since its introduction this
year, the bill does not yet adequately address our fundamental
concerns," said Laura Lucas, a spokeswoman for the White House's
National Security Council. "We are hopeful that continued
bipartisan, bicameral collaboration to incorporate our core
priorities will produce cybersecurity legislation that addresses
these critical issues and that the president can sign into law."
Industry groups that supported the measure welcomed the
House's action.
Backers included the wireless group CTIA, the U.S. Chamber
of Commerce and TechNet, which represents big technology
companies such as Google Inc, Apple Inc,
Yahoo! Inc and Cisco Systems Inc.