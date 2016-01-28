Data privacy bill in U.S. Congress, trans-Atlantic deal elusive

| WASHINGTON/BRUSSELS
WASHINGTON/BRUSSELS Jan 28 A U.S. Senate panel
approved measures on Thursday that were causing concern in
Europe among negotiators hammering out a new trans-Atlantic pact
on electronic data transfer, an issue for many companies such as
Facebook and Microsoft.
In a step toward addressing global concerns about data
privacy, the Senate Judiciary Committee approved legislation,
headed next to the full Senate for a vote, that would give some
Europeans the right to sue in the United States over allegations
of electronic data privacy violations.
But amendments were added at the last minute that raised
questions from the European Union in Brussels.
That is where negotiators are working on a broad "Safe
Harbor" agreement, which faces a deadline next week, that will
protect the free transfer between the United States and Europe
of data such as web searches and social media updates.
A previous Safe Harbor pact was ruled invalid by a top
European Union court in October 2015 amid concerns in Europe
about U.S. Internet surveillance.
The Senate's Judicial Redress Act, approved by the
committee, is not seen as crucial to securing the new Safe
Harbor pact, but European privacy regulators have been clamoring
for passage of the act as a sign of good faith.
"That is a very, very important signal of trust and
reliability," European Commission Director for Fundamental
Rights Paul Nemitz told Reuters at a conference in Brussels.
Complicating this gesture were two amendments, pushed by
Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas and adopted unanimously.
One would limit the ability to sue in U.S. courts to
citizens of countries already in an international data deal with
the United States, such as Safe Harbor. Another would require
the U.S. attorney general to certify that participating
countries do not have policies impeding U.S. national security.
EU authorities have given Safe Harbor negotiators until the
end of January to strike a new deal. Several sources familiar
with the talks said negotiators have made progress in the past
week, but hurdles remain.
U.S. Federal Trade Commissioner Julie Brill said on Thursday
in Brussels that reaching agreement would require the European
Commission to consider the changes the United States has made to
its national security laws in recent years.
Under the EU Charter, individual member states retain powers
over national security, which in practice means Brussels is
unable to negotiate with Washington on such issues, the
moderator of the conference panel noted.
