U.S. Congress group to target extremists in online 'dark space'

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 7 Violent extremists' use of
encryption to evade law enforcement in communicating online will
be examined by a task force proposed by a Republican lawmaker on
Monday, adding to pressures on Silicon Valley to do more in
fighting militant groups.
Citing concerns about violent extremists communicating in
potentially undetectable "dark space" online, Representative
Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Homeland Security
Committee, said he wants to set up a commission of members from
the technology business, law enforcement and other experts.
It would look at ways to break a long-standing logjam in a
debate over encrypted phones and messaging platforms, which
appeared to be on hold after the Obama administration abandoned
an earlier push this summer.
Telecommunications and Internet companies for years have
resisted demands from Washington for "backdoor keys" to
encrypted messaging, citing broad concerns that such
vulnerabilities could make data more accessible to hackers.
"We should be careful not to vilify 'encryption' itself,
which is essential for privacy, data security, and global
commerce," McCaul said during a speech outlining the state of
homeland security. "But I have personally been briefed on cases
where terrorists communicated in darkness and where we couldn't
shine a light, even with a lawful warrant."
The proposal comes a day after President Barack Obama
addressed the nation on efforts to combat Islamic State, which
included a plea for Silicon Valley to help law enforcement "make
it harder for terrorists to use technology to escape justice."
Obama's speech followed a shooting rampage last week in San
Bernardino in which 14 people were killed, which is being
investigated as an act of terrorism, and attacks by Islamic
State on Nov. 13 in Paris in which 130 people died.
Lawmakers and the White House are also looking at ways that
companies like Facebook and Google can do more
to restrict violent propaganda and recruiting on social media.
(Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Jonathan Oatis)