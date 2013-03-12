Equifax says probing unauthorized access of U.S. credit reports

WASHINGTON, March 12 U.S. credit reporting
agency Equifax Inc said on Tuesday it had launched an
internal investigation after finding that four consumer credit
reports had been fraudulently accessed.
Equifax spokesman Tim Klein said the "fraudulent and
unauthorized access" was related to media reports that a
website published the personal financial information of U.S.
First Lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and
celebrities including singer Beyonce and actor Ashton Kutcher.
Klein said the company's initial investigation found that
the perpetrators had personal information on certain
individuals, which allowed them to bypass authentication steps.
He would not name the individuals whose credit reports were
involved, but said they were accessed through the
www.annualcreditreport.com website.