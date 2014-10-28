U.S. officials urge more govt-business cooperation on cybersecurity

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 28 U.S. officials on Tuesday
urged corporate America to work with the government to fend off
cyber threats and said intelligence and law enforcement
authorities are working to get useful information to companies
about potential attacks.
The FBI has presented more than three dozen classified,
sector-specific threat briefings to companies in the past year,
John Carlin, head of the Justice Department's National Security
Division, said at a conference hosted by the U.S. Chamber of
Commerce.
"We also share sensitive information with you so you can
defend against attacks in real time, and engage in disruption
efforts," Carlin told the conference.
He said Justice Department officials have had "extensive"
one-on-one meetings with in-house legal teams to try to address
any legal hurdles to cooperation.
Top American companies, from retailer Target Corp to
bank JPMorgan Chase & Co, have experienced major
security breaches in recent months, adding urgency to experts'
concerns that U.S. authorities and the private sector should
share threat information sooner and better.
Some technology companies have also scaled back their
cooperation with the U.S. government in the aftermath of
revelations from former National Security Agency contractor
Edward Snowden about mass surveillance programs.
On Tuesday, NSA chief Michael Rogers sought to tame concerns
that consumers' privacy could be compromised through the
cooperation and described cybersecurity efforts as the "ultimate
team sport." He said the government needed information from
companies about the attacks they encounter, but that the
government also needed to share information about potential
malware so companies can prepare.
"What I ought to be able to provide is actionable
information that you can use that gives you insights," Rogers
said.
The Senate Intelligence Committee in July approved a bill to
encourage companies to exchange information with the government
on hacking attempts and cybersecurity threats.
On Tuesday the authors of the bill, Dianne Feinstein, a
California Democrat, and Saxby Chambliss, a Georgia Republican,
said support from groups like the Chamber of Commerce could help
get the bill passed by the full Senate by the end of the year.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Dan Grebler)