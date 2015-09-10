UPDATE 1-U.S. urged to tighten cyber security to counter Chinese hacking

(Adds comments from hearing)
By Mark Hosenball and Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON, Sept 10 The United States must beef
up cyber security against Chinese hackers targeting a broad
range of U.S. interests to raise the cost to China of engaging
in such activities, America's top intelligence official said on
Thursday.
The testimony by Director of National Intelligence James
Clapper before a congressional committee added to pressure on
Beijing over its conduct in cyberspace just weeks before Chinese
President Xi Jinping makes a state visit to Washington.
Presenting a dire assessment of global cyber risks, Clapper
said China and Russia posed the most advanced cyber threats but
that Iran and North Korea could also cause serious disruptions
despite having less sophisticated technology.
"Chinese cyber espionage continues to target a broad
spectrum of U.S. interests, ranging from national security
information to sensitive economic data and U.S. intellectual
property," he told the House of Representatives intelligence
committee.
The Obama administration is considering targeted sanctions
against Chinese individuals and companies for cyber attacks
against U.S. commercial targets, several U.S. officials have
said.
Chinese hackers have also been implicated in the massive
hacking of the U.S. government's personnel office disclosed this
year. Two breaches of security clearance applications exposed
the personal data of more than 20 million federal employees.
Clapper did not explicitly blame China for hacking the
Office of Personnel Management, but he said the breach could
compromise the cover of U.S. spies abroad, though he said there
had not yet been any signs of "nefarious" use of the data.
"It's a significant counter-intelligence threat," FBI
director James Comey testified at the same hearing.
China has denied any involvement in hacking U.S. government
and corporate databases and insists that it too has been a
victim of cyber attacks.
After the OPM hack, there have been increasing calls on
Capitol Hill and on the Republican presidential campaign trail
for President Barack Obama to take a tougher line against China
on cyber issues. Obama is due to meet Xi in late September.
Clapper called for tighter U.S. cyber security measures and
said improved U.S. cyber security would complicate Chinese cyber
espionage "by addressing the less sophisticated threats and
raising the cost and risk if China persists."
Clapper said the risk of a "catastrophic attack" was remote
now, but he added: "we foresee an ongoing series of
low-to-moderate-level cyber attacks from a variety of sources
over time, which will impose cumulative costs on U.S. economic
competitiveness and national security."
Clapper warned that while most major cyber attacks today
involve theft of data, in the future hackers could change or
manipulate information in databases to compromise their
integrity.
Admiral Mike Rogers, director of the National Security
Agency, told the committee that since a high-profile
hack last year of Sony Pictures, which U.S. officials
said was carried out by North Korea's response to a film
lampooning its leader Kim Jong Un, no evidence had surfaced of
further North Korean cyber attacks on U.S. companies.
But he said there had been North Korean cyber attacks on
other countries, though he did not name them.
