UPDATE 3-U.S. targets overseas cyber attackers with new sanctions program

By Jeff Mason and Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, April 1 President Barack Obama
launched a new sanctions program on Wednesday to target
individuals and groups outside the United States that use
"malicious" cyber attacks to threaten U.S. foreign policy,
national security or economic stability.
In an executive order, Obama declared such activities a
"national emergency" and allowed the U.S. Treasury Department to
freeze assets and bar other financial transactions of entities
engaged in destructive cyber attacks.
The executive order gave the administration the same
sanctions tools it deploys to address other threats, including
crises in the Middle East and Russia's aggression in Ukraine.
Those tools are now available for an escalating epidemic of
cyber threats aimed at U.S. computer networks.
It was the Obama administration's latest effort to get tough
with hackers, following indictments of five Chinese military
officers and the decision to "name and shame" North Korea for a
high-profile attack on Sony. Officials said they hoped
U.S. allies would follow suit.
U.S. lawmakers and security and legal experts welcomed the
move as an encouraging step after a steady stream of cyber
attacks aimed at Target, Home Depot and other
retailers, as well as military networks.
But they said the executive order was surprisingly broad,
which could result in a compliance nightmare for companies, and
warned that it remained difficult to definitively "attribute"
hacking attacks and identify those responsible.
Obama said in a statement that harming critical
infrastructure, misappropriating funds, using trade secrets for
competitive advantage and disrupting computer networks would
trigger the penalties.
Companies that knowingly use stolen trade secrets to
undermine the U.S. economy would also be targeted.
"From now on, we have the power to freeze their assets, make
it harder for them to do business with U.S. companies, and limit
their ability to profit from their misdeeds," Obama said.
The program was designed as a deterrent and punishment,
filling a gap in U.S. cybersecurity efforts where diplomatic or
law enforcement means were insufficient, Michael Daniel, Obama's
cybersecurity adviser, told reporters. He said there was no
timeline for determining an initial round of targets.
BIG BANG
Under the program, cyber attackers or those who conduct
commercial espionage in cyberspace can be listed on the official
sanctions list of specially designated nationals, a deterrent
long-sought by the cyber community.
"This sends a signal that the days of free-range hacking are
over," said James Lewis, a cyber expert with the Center for
Strategic and International Studies.
But Lewis said it would take time for the system of
penalties to take hold. "People keep looking for a 'Big Bang'
moment, but this will take years," he said.
John Reed Stark, a former head of Internet enforcement for
the Securities and Exchange Commission, expressed skepticism,
citing the high number of state-sponsored cyber attacks and the
difficulty of identifying hackers.
Mark Rasch, a former Justice Department trial attorney and
former executive with defense contractor SAIC, said the
breadth of the order gave the executive branch vast new powers
to respond to even routine criminal hacking.
Even denial-of-service attacks that knock websites offline
with meaningless traffic, which can be orchestrated over the
Internet for a few hundred dollars, could officially qualify for
sanctions, he said.
If used widely, he said, the order could spell "a compliance
nightmare for companies."
Representative Michael McCaul, chairman of the House
Homeland Security Committee, said many questions remained about
the administration's overall strategy, and what underlying
definitions would be used to govern implementation of sanctions.
Dmitri Alperovitch, chief technology officer of Crowdstrike,
a cybersecurity firm, said the order could have a "momentous"
effect by preventing cyber criminals from spending the proceeds
of their attacks, and closing off companies based in China and
elsewhere from the U.S. financial market.
The program could prompt a strong reaction from China, which
routinely denies accusations by U.S. investigators that hackers
backed by the Chinese government have been behind attacks on
U.S. companies.
Senior administration officials said the new program was
focused on activities rather than countries or regions.
Obama has moved cybersecurity toward the top of his 2015
agenda after recent breaches. Last month, the Central
Intelligence Agency announced a major overhaul aimed in part at
sharpening its focus on cyber operations.
