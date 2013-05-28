UPDATE 2-NY regulator asks insurers about readiness for cyber threats

By Ben Berkowitz
May 28 New York's top financial regulator has
asked some of the largest U.S. insurance companies to disclose
details on their preparedness for cyber attacks, following a
similar request to major banks earlier this year.
The New York State Department of Financial Services said it
sent letters on Tuesday asking insurers whether they have faced
any cyber attacks in the last three years, what safeguards they
have put in place and how much money they have set aside for
dealing with cyber issues.
"Insurance companies, in some cases sometimes more than
banks, hold incredibly sensitive information of regular people,"
said Ben Lawsky, New York's superintendent of financial
services, in an interview. "We're trying to get ahead of a
problem and focus here on an area that I think has been
underappreciated and maybe not focused on enough by regulators."
In recent months, most of the attention around cybersecurity
and the financial sector has focused on retail banks. A series
of attacks rendered bank websites inaccessible for long
stretches of time, and experts have said those incidents were
more serious than people realize.
But in many ways, the $1.1 trillion U.S. insurance industry
is just as vulnerable, given the reams of data that insurers
have on their individual and corporate customers. Ironically,
protection against such attacks is also one of the
fastest-growing segments of the insurance industry.
One expert in cyber law said the rigor of the insurance
underwriting process meant that insurers know details about lots
of companies across a variety of industries - a candy store of
sorts for hackers looking for ways to attack Corporate America.
"If I'm going to become your insurer, I want to make sure
you are going to be a good risk. I need to strip apart your
business," said Richard Bortnick, a Philadelphia-based attorney.
Nearly three dozen insurers received the letters, which they
are legally obliged to answer. Among the largest are health
insurer Aetna ; Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire
Hathaway ; life insurer MetLife ; and property
insurer Travelers.
Lawsky said there was no question insurers were already
focusing on cyber attacks, but the department wanted to know how
they prioritized that risk.
"I think some of the companies do a good job and some need
to focus on it more," he said.