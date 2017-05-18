Lithuania wants U.S. to clarify charges against $100 mln email fraud suspect

| VILNIUS
VILNIUS May 18 A Lithuanian judge said she
wants more information from the United States before ruling on
whether to extradite a Lithuanian national accused of swindling
two U.S.-based Internet companies out of more than $100 million
through an email fraud scheme.
Lithuanian Evaldas Rimasauskas has been in custody since
April at the request of U.S. prosecutors. He denies the
allegations and is fighting extraditition, his lawyer told
Reuters.
"The court told the prosecution to ask (the U.S.) to amend
its request," the judge, Aiva Surviliene, told reporters after a
closed hearing on Thursday.
The court wants to be provided with a detailed list of
charges against Rimasauskas and evidence to support them, and
gave the prosecution two months to comply, a spokeswoman for the
court said.
The United States will also be required to provide a proper
translation of the extradition request into Lithuanian and to
detail the penalties Rimasauskas could face if extradited, she
said.
According to a U.S. indictment made public in March, he is
charged with wire fraud and money laundering, which each carry a
maximum prison sentence of 20 years, and identify theft, which
carries a mandatory minimum sentence of two years.
But his lawyer Linas Kuprusevicius told reporters the
translation provided by the U.S. side was so bad the judge could
not understand whether he might face the death penalty.
Lithuania, which does not have capital punishment, does not
extradite people to the United States if they risk execution.
Rimasauskas' alleged scheme involved sending emails to
employees of the two U.S. companies asking them to wire money
that they actually owed to an Asian vendor to the accounts of
companies in Latvia and Cyprus. The companies carried the same
name as the vendor but were controlled by Rimasauskas.
In a statement to Reuters, Taiwan-based electronics
manufacturer Quanta Computer Inc confirmed its name
was used as part of the fraud scheme, but said it "did not
suffer any financial harm".
