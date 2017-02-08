UPDATE 3-NSA contractor indicted over mammoth theft of classified data

(Adds details including about Martin's work, context)
By Dustin Volz
Feb 8 A former National Security Agency
contractor was indicted on Wednesday by a federal grand jury on
charges he willfully retained national defense information, in
what U.S. officials have said may have been the largest heist of
classified government information in history.
The indictment alleges that Harold Thomas Martin, 52, spent
up to 20 years stealing highly sensitive government material
from the U.S. intelligence community related to national
defense, collecting a trove of secrets he hoarded at his home in
Glen Burnie, Maryland.
The government has not said what, if anything, Martin did
with the stolen data.
Martin faces 20 criminal counts, each punishable by up to 10
years in prison, the Justice Department said.
"For as long as two decades, Harold Martin flagrantly abused
the trust placed in him by the government," said U.S. Attorney
Rod Rosenstein.
Martin's attorney could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Martin worked for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp
when he was taken into custody last August.
Booz Allen also had employed Edward Snowden, who leaked a
trove of secret files to news organizations in 2013 that exposed
vast domestic and international surveillance operations carried
out by the NSA.
The indictment provided a lengthy list of documents Martin
is alleged to have stolen from multiple intelligence agencies
starting in August 1996, including 2014 NSA reports detailing
intelligence information "regarding foreign cyber issues" that
contained targeting information and "foreign cyber intrusion
techniques."
The list of pilfered documents includes an NSA user's guide
for an intelligence-gathering tool and a 2007 file with details
about specific daily operations.
The indictment also alleges that Martin stole documents from
U.S. Cyber Command, the CIA and the National Reconnaissance
Office.
Martin was employed as a private contractor by at least
seven different companies, working for several government
agencies beginning in 1993 after serving in the U.S. Navy for
four years, according to the indictment.
His positions, which involved work on highly classified
projects involving government computer systems, gave him various
security clearances that routinely provided him access to
top-secret information, it said.
Unnamed U.S. officials told the Washington Post this week
that Martin allegedly took more than 75 percent of the hacking
tools belonging to the NSA's tailored access operations, the
agency's elite hacking unit.
Booz Allen, which earns billions of dollars a year
contracting with U.S. intelligence agencies, came under renewed
scrutiny after Martin's arrest was revealed last October. The
firm announced it had hired former FBI Director Robert Mueller
to lead an audit of its security, personnel and management
practices.
A Booz Allen spokeswoman did not have an immediate comment
on Martin's indictment.
Martin's initial appearance in the U.S. District Court of
Baltimore was scheduled for next Tuesday, the Justice Department
said.
