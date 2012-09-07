Cyber attacks grow increasingly "reckless,' U.S. official says

* Official sees "significant" hacking threat
* Cyber legislation stalled in Congress
By Lily Kuo
NEW YORK, Sept 7 Other nations are increasingly
employing cyber attacks without "any sense of restraint," a top
U.S. cybersecurity official said on Friday, citing "reckless"
behaviors that neither the United States nor the Soviet Union
would have dared at the height of Cold War tensions.
Debora Plunkett, of the secretive National Security Agency,
w hose responsibilities include protecting U.S. government
computer networks, predicted that Congress would pass
long-stalled cybersecurity legislation within the next year.
Lawmakers failed this summer to overcome disputes over
cybersecurity regulations for private firms such as utilities.
Plunkett, head of the NSA's Information Assurance
Directorate, the agency's cyber-defense arm, told a university
audience that "we're starting to see nation-state resources and
expertise employed in what we would characterize as reckless and
disruptive, destructive behaviors."
Even during the Cold War, blocs of nations allied with the
United States or with the Soviet Union worked to undermine each
other, but still operated with a sense of restraint, she said.
"Some of today's national cyber actors don't seem to be
bound by any sense of restraint," she told a forum at the
Polytechnic Institute of New York University.
Officials from the Obama administration and Congress have
called for stronger cyber security, accusing China and Russia o f
hacking U.S. computer networks for economic gain, espionage and
other motives.
U.S. standing to complain about other nations' cyber attacks
has been undermined, however, by disclosures t hat Washington,
along with Israel, launched sophisticated offensive cyber
operations of its own against Iran to try to slow that nation's
suspected quest for a nuclear weapon.
U.S. officials have not publicly acknowledged that effort
and almost never speak of U.S. offensive capabilities in public.
When asked how large a threat hacking from China, Russia and
other countries posed to the United States, Plunkett said:
"Significant. I don't know how else to describe it."
SHARP INCREASE SEEN IN ATTACKS
Plunkett's comments from the normally tight-lipped NSA
reflect a growing concern among U.S. officials, lawmakers and
agency heads about the country's cyber security.
Security software maker Symantec Corp said on
Friday that a hacker group that attacked Google Inc in
2009 - an operation later dubbed Operation Aurora - had since
launched hundreds of other cyber assaults, focusing on defense
companies and human rights groups.
Cybersecurity experts widely believe the Google attacks
originated from China. Chinese officials have denied their
country is a source of cyber attacks against the United States
Symantec said the group had used a technique that enabled
attackers to hack into highly secured systems. That suggested
the hackers were either a large criminal group, backed by a
nation-state, or a nation-state itself, Symantec said.
In July, General Keith Alexander, head of the NSA, said
during an interview at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado,
that the number of computer attacks from hackers, criminal gangs
and foreign nations on American infrastructure had increased
17-fold from 2009 to 2011.
"The trend exists and we have to be prepared for it and
think that it will only get worse because I believe that it
will," Plunkett said.
U.S. lawmakers in August stalled cyber legislation that
would enable companies and the government to share information
about hacking and create a set of voluntary cybersecurity
standards for companies in charge of critical infrastructure
like energy, water and transportation.
With the Nov 6 congressional and presidential elections
looming, observers say cyber security will be overshadowed by
issues like taxes and spending.
"I am thrilled that the conversation is happening. Am I
disappointed that we're not there? Sure ... I predict we're
going to have legislation. It will happen ... and I'm also
pretty convinced that one year after it happens, we'll think
it's not enough," Plunkett said.