U.S. agency says new phone spying program meets privacy safeguards

WASHINGTON Jan 15 A new system for collecting
domestic telephone records meets several privacy and civil
liberties benchmarks, the U.S. National Security Agency said on
Friday.
The program, which some Republican presidential hopefuls
have criticized because they say it puts Americans at greater
risk of attack by Islamic State and other violent groups, has
satisfactorily complied with eight privacy safeguards that
include transparency, oversight, data minimization and use
limitation since its implementation in November, according to a
report released by the NSA's Civil Liberties and Privacy Office.
The NSA ended its daily vacuuming of millions of Americans'
phone metadata, meaning the numbers and time stamps of calls but
not their content, late last year after Congress passed a law
reforming some of the government's surveillance practices.
A presidential review committee found that the bulk data
collection, exposed in 2013 by former NSA contractor Edward
Snowden, was an ineffective tool in fighting terrorism. The data
collection was also criticized by privacy advocates and tech
companies wary of broad government surveillance.
Under a replacement program that took effect on Nov. 29, NSA
and law enforcement agencies must get a court order and ask
communications companies like Verizon Communications to
authorize monitoring of call records of specific people or
groups for up to six months.
While some Republicans vying for the White House have
criticized the shutdown of the bulk program, other Republican
contenders have defended it.
Senator Ted Cruz of Texas has defended his vote in favor of
NSA reforms by saying that the new program actually is capable
of collecting a greater percentage of calls than the old one,
due to technical upgrades.
Some privacy advocates expressed skepticism at Friday's
report, given the level of secrecy shrouding the U.S.
intelligence community.
"The USA FREEDOM Act ended bulk collection, but this report
leaves us guessing just how good a job it did," said Robyn
Greene, policy counsel with Open Technology Institute at the New
America, a Washington think tank.
The other four privacy principles that have been complied
with are individual participation, purpose specification, data
quality and data security.
