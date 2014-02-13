UPDATE 2-Financial services, retail groups form cyber partnership

By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON Feb 13 U.S. banks and retail groups
announced on Thursday that they are joining forces to work on
cybersecurity, a sign they are trying to move past recent
squabbles over who is to blame for data breaches.
The Financial Services Roundtable, Retail Industry Leaders
Association and several other trade associations said the new
partnership would focus on sharing more information on cyber
threats and improving technology to protect consumers.
Bank and retail industry groups have been at odds for years
over cyber issues, but massive data breaches at Target Corp
and Neiman Marcus Group LLC have made the
dispute more prominent.
Banks want retailers to bear more of the costs of replacing
cards after breaches occur. Retailers say banks have been slow
to adopt new, more secure debit card technology.
"There's going to continue to be differences on things like
the costs of issuing replacement cards that are triggered by
some breach of somebody else's systems. That's not something
that the two industries are likely to agree upon," Tim Pawlenty,
chief executive of the Financial Services Roundtable, said in an
interview.
"But ... can we benefit from learning from each other on
internal system resiliency and improvement in best practices and
state-of-the-art cyber defenses? Absolutely."
Tom Kellermann, managing director for cyber protection at
Alvarez & Marsal Global Forensic and Dispute Services, said the
joint effort was "long overdue."
Pawlenty said the partnership came together quickly after
Sandy Kennedy, head of the retail leaders group, contacted him.
The associations plan to form working groups with their experts
and representatives from member companies.
Brian Dodge of the retail leaders group said financial
services firms already share information about cyber threats,
but retailers do not have a formal program. The partnership will
work toward better communication.
"We both viewed this as an opportunity to collaborate rather
than to wage a public battle," he said.
U.S. lawmakers have considered weighing in on how consumers
should be notified of data theft. But progress on legislation is
not guaranteed in a busy election year.
MOBILE SECURITY
The group will also focus on thefts that do not involve
debit or credit cards and on how to protect mobile payments.
That growing use of mobile devices has actually held back
some progress between banks and retail groups, experts said. As
electronic payments gain popularity, the incentive for either
side to improve debit and credit card systems diminishes.
Card networks Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc have
imposed a 2015 deadline to switch to new "chip and PIN" cards
that are thought to be more secure than magnetic strip cards.
But the shift is expensive and neither banks nor retailers
want to take the first leap, especially since customers could
move to mobile payments.
David Robertson, publisher of payment industry newsletter
The Nilson Report, said mobile payment security could be a
critical aspect of the new retail-bank partnership. Mobile
devices increase the points of access for criminals trying to
break into data networks.
"That absolutely needs to be done now," Robertson said. "We
need to make sure that mobile becomes a secure way of doing
business."