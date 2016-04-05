WhatsApp strengthens encryption in wake of iPhone case

| WASHINGTON, April 5
WASHINGTON, April 5 Facebook on Tuesday
announced it had bolstered the default encryption settings for
the more than one billion users of its popular WhatsApp
messaging service so that all messages will now be accessible
only to the sender and recipient.
The update arrives amid a heightened international debate
over how much access law enforcement should have to digital
communications and follows a high-profile showdown between Apple
and the FBI over an encrypted iPhone linked to one of the San
Bernardino shooters.
WhatsApp began working on developing full end-to-end
encryption on its messages about two years ago with the help of
software provided by Open Whisper Systems, a security nonprofit.
The communications app began offering it by default on text-only
messages between two users in 2014, but group messages and those
containing rich media such as photos and videos were not fully
encrypted.
As of Tuesday the entirety of WhatsApp messages will be
supported by end-to-end encryption, the company said, meaning
the company will not have any capability to read customers'
messages even if approached by law enforcement.
"The idea is simple: when you send a message, the only
person who can read it is the person or group chat that you send
that message to. No one can see inside that message," WhatsApp
said in a blog post announcing the update. "Not cybercriminals.
Not hackers. Not oppressive regimes. Not even us."
Facebook's decision to increase security of its messages
occurs on the heels of the FBI''s high-profile attempt to force
Apple to unlock an encrypted iPhone belonging to a Syed Farouk,
who along with his wife opened fire at a holiday party in San
Bernardino, Calif., in December, killing 14 and wounding
22.
The Justice Department declined to comment on the WhatsApp
update. The FBI did not respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Andrew Hay)