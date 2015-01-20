Fidelity, other major fund managers to launch stocks dark pool

Jan 19 Fidelity Investments and eight other big
money managers have formed a consortium to launch a so-called
dark pool, an anonymous venue for equities trades, according to
a source familiar with the matter.
The new effort, initially spearheaded by Fidelity, aims to
create a private trading venue for the benefit of mutual fund
shareholders, to be run at little to no profit. Every member is
expected to have a seat on the board of directors, the source
said.
The project could launch within days, with trading to start
later in 2015, the source said. The Wall Street Journal and
Financial Times reported the new project earlier on Monday.
Among other money managers participating in the venture are
BlackRock Inc., Bank of New York Mellon Corp., J.P. Morgan Chase
& Co. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.
Dark pools are facing rising costs amid increased regulatory
scrutiny because of concerns that they are too opaque.
In June, the New York attorney general sued Barclays,
accusing the bank of misleading clients in its dark pool. That
same month, dark pool operator Liquidnet agreed to pay the
Securities and Exchange Commission $2 million to settle charges
that it improperly used its subscribers' confidential trading
information to market its services. And in July, Goldman Sachs
agreed to pay an $800,000 fine over pricing violations in its
dark pool.
Nonetheless, at least two U.S. exchanges have also been in
talks with big banks about possibly taking over the operation of
the banks' dark pools.
Both BATS Global Markets and Nasdaq OMX Group NDAQ.O
recently said they have held talks with banks on outsourcing
some or all of their dark pool operations.
"It does appear as though there are additional regulatory
costs and obligations coming for dark pools and some dark pool
operators may find that it's just not worth it," Joseph
Ratterman, chief executive of BATS Global Markets, said in a
recent interview.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Diane Craft)