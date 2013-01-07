U.S. Treasury to sell $40 bln in 4-week bills

BRIEF-Ritter Pharmaceuticals says end of phase 2 meeting with FDA and initiates phase 3 program development activities
* Ritter pharmaceuticals, inc. Announces end of phase 2 meeting with the fda and initiates phase 3 program development activities
WASHINGTON Jan 7 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills on Tuesday, see:
* Ritter pharmaceuticals, inc. Announces end of phase 2 meeting with the fda and initiates phase 3 program development activities
* Caterpillar inc - board voted today to maintain quarterly cash dividend of seventy-seven cents ($0.77) per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Company has obtained a commitment for a $7 million debtor-in-possession financing facility