U.S. CBO predicts deeper "fiscal cliff" recession in FY 2013

BRIEF-Prosper closes loan purchase agreement for up to $5 bln with consortium of investors
* Prosper Marketplace closes loan purchase agreement for up to $5 billion of loans with consortium of institutional investors
WASHINGTON Aug 22 Massive U.S. fiscal tightening due to occur next year will cause even worse economic damage than previously thought if Washington fails to come up with a solution, Congress' budget referee said on Wednesday.
The Congressional Budget Office said failure to avoid the so-called "fiscal cliff" of expiring tax cuts and automatic spending cuts would cause U.S. gross domestic product to shrink 0.5 percent in fiscal 2013. Previously, the non-partisan CBO forecast full-year GDP growth of 0.5 percent.
* Prosper Marketplace closes loan purchase agreement for up to $5 billion of loans with consortium of institutional investors
Feb 27 Uber Technologies Inc has asked a senior executive to leave the company for failing to disclose a sexual harassment allegation stemming from his tenure at Alphabet Inc's Google, an Uber spokeswoman said on Monday.
* Economy on fragile footing, Trump factor raises uncertainty (Adds analyst's quote, context on economy and BOJ policy)