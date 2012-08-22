版本:
U.S. CBO predicts deeper "fiscal cliff" recession in FY 2013

WASHINGTON Aug 22 Massive U.S. fiscal tightening due to occur next year will cause even worse economic damage than previously thought if Washington fails to come up with a solution, Congress' budget referee said on Wednesday.

The Congressional Budget Office said failure to avoid the so-called "fiscal cliff" of expiring tax cuts and automatic spending cuts would cause U.S. gross domestic product to shrink 0.5 percent in fiscal 2013. Previously, the non-partisan CBO forecast full-year GDP growth of 0.5 percent.

