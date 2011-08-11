FACTBOX-Top campaign donors to U.S. super committee members

MOVES-MUFG Securities names Anne Gebuhrer executive director of EMEA
Feb 6 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) hired Anne Gebuhrer to head its European Financial Institutions Debt Capital Markets (DCM).
WASHINGTON, Aug 11 Here is a look at some of the top donors to election campaigns for the 12 members of the U.S. Congress named to a deficit-fighting "super committee."
Known as the Joint Select Committee on Deficit Reduction, the panel is expected to be the most heavily lobbied body in Washington ahead of its Nov. 23 deadline for making recommendations on $1.5 trillion in additional budget savings.
Unless specified, donations below combine members' campaign committees and leadership PACs (political action committees). Data is from www.opensecrets.org.
SENATE DEMOCRATS
Patty Murray of Washington state * Software giant Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), Redmond, Washington - $223,875 in 2012 cycle; $243,625 in 2010 cycle * Early Money is Like Yeast List, a national PAC that promotes pro-choice female Democrats - $ 202,656 each in 2010 and 2012 * Aerospace group Boeing Co (BA.N), Chicago, Illinois, formerly based in Seattle area - $120,110 in 2012; $135,910 in 2010
Max Baucus of Montana
In 2010 * Drugmaker Schering-Plough Corp., New Jersey (merged with Merck & Co (MRK.N) in 2009) - $66,200 * Investment bank Goldman Sachs Group (GS.N) - $51,900 * Private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts - $47,000
In 2012 * Law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld - $48,036 * Kohlberg Kravis Roberts - $ 47,000 * Schering-Plough - $44,200
John Kerry of Massachusetts
In 2010 * Private equity firm Bain Capital, Boston - $81,200 * Law firm DLA Piper - $79,150 * Law firm Margol and Pennington - $58,800
In 2012
* Bain Capital - $66,600
* Telecom group Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O), Philadelphia - $52,765
* DLA Piper - $52,450
SENATE REPUBLICANS
Jon Kyl of Arizona
In 2010
* Club for Growth, conservative PAC - $155,753
* Financial giant Citigroup Inc (C.N) of New York - $72,599
* Energy group Pinnacle West Capital, Arizona - $66,500
In 2012
* Citigroup - $38,199
* Law firm Blank Rome LLP - $29,100
* Telecom group AT&T Inc (T.N) - $26,000
Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania
In 2010 and 2012 (campaign committee only) * Club for Growth - $837,641 * Hedge fund Elliott Management, of New York - $115,438 * Senate Conservatives Fund, conservative PAC - $61,723
Rob Portman of Ohio
In 2010 and 2012 (campaign committee only)
* Financial firm American Financial Group (AFG.N), Cincinnati -
$125,652
* Law firm Squire Sanders & Dempsey, of New York - $104,100
* Elliott Management - $88,868
HOUSE REPUBLICANS
Fred Upton of Michigan
In 2010 * Nuclear waste disposal group EnergySolutions Inc (ES.N), Salt Lake City, Utah - $44,800 * Automaker Ford Motor Co (F.N), Michigan - $29,300 * Comcast Corp - $ 29,000
In 2012 (campaign committee only) * Energy technology company DTE Energy (DTE.N), Detroit - $14,000 * Law firm Dow Lohnes - $7,800 * Energy group Edison Int'l (EIX.N), California - $6000
Jeb Hensarling of Texas
In 2010 * Goldman Sachs - $57,800 * Pawn shops owner Cash America Int'l CSH.N, Texas - $33,500 * Real estate firm Crow Holdings, Dallas - $25,500
In 2012 (campaign committee only)
* Credit card group Visa Inc (V.N), San Francisco - $14,000
* Accounting firm KPMG [KPMG.UL] - $10,000
* Private equity firm Quantum Energy Partners - $10,000
Dave Camp of Michigan
In 2010 * Chemicals group Dow Chemical (DOW.N), Michigan - $49,669 * Tobacco company Altria Group (MO.N), Virginia -$47,850 * Healthcare group BlueCross BlueShield Association - $35,500
In 2012 (campaign committee only) * BlueCross BlueShield - $10,000 * Government affairs firm Van Scoyoc - $7,501 * Citigroup - $7,500
DEMOCRATIC HOUSE MEMBERS
James Clyburn of South Carolina)
In 2010 * Conglomerate General Electric (GE.N), Connecticut - $41,500 * Medical group DaVita Inc (DVA.N), Denver - $34,850 * Telecom group Verizon (VZ.N), New York - $32,500
In 2012 (campaign Committee only) *KPMG - $8,000
Chris Van Hollen of Maryland
In 2010 * Investment firm Corstone Capital - $46,600 * Medical group Clinical Care options - $25,907 * Law firm Arent Fox LLP - $21,875
In 2012
*Insurance company Northwestern Mutual - $13,750
* Defense group Lockheed Martin (LMT.N), Virginia - $10,000
Xavier Becerra of California)
In 2010 * Medical group American Physical Therapy Association - $421,500 * Financial firm Oaktree Capital Management - $21,400 * Comcast - $21,000
In 2012 (campaign committee only) * Insurer New York Life Insurance - $10,000 (Reporting by Malathi Nayak and Kevin Drawbaugh; editing by Todd Eastham)
Feb 6 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) hired Anne Gebuhrer to head its European Financial Institutions Debt Capital Markets (DCM).
* Disney CEO Robert Iger may extend tenure again- WSJ, citing sources Source http://on.wsj.com/2kEpSUG
LONDON, Feb 6 Emerging equities rose to five-month highs on Monday after solid Chinese services sector data and disappointing U.S. wage growth that raised hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve would not hike rates as quickly as previously feared.