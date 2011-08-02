FACTBOX-U.S. debt deal risks to companies

Aug 2 Some investors see a risk for healthcare and defense stocks, among other sectors, in the U.S. congressional deal to slash at least $2.1 trillion in spending over a decade in exchange for raising the government's borrowing limit.

Shares in many defense and healthcare companies took a hit on Monday, before the U.S. House of Representatives approved the legislation aiming to cut about $900 billion in spending up front followed by another $1.5 trillion by the end of the year.

The Senate passed the measure on Tuesday and President Barack Obama has said he will sign it.

Below is a roundup of companies and industries that might face cuts under the accord.

HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS

Healthcare stocks sold off broadly on Monday on fears that the debt-ceiling deal will lead to cuts in healthcare spending for programs such as Medicare, the federal insurance plan for the elderly and disabled.

The Arca pharmaceutical index .DRG was down about 1.6 percent shortly after the Senate vote, while the S&P managed health care basket of stocks .GSPHMO was down 1.4 percent, about in line with the broad decline in stocks.

"Medicare was left generally unscathed in the initial budget cuts related to the debt ceiling, but there is some risk to future provider reimbursement beginning in (fiscal year 2013) depending on the recommendations of a new congressional committee," said Lazard Capital Markets analyst Tom Gallucci.

According to the deal, a bipartisan committee is set to find the second tranche of $1.5 trillion in savings.

If the committee cannot agree on at least $1.2 trillion in savings, automatic cuts kick in starting in 2013. Private providers to Medicare could face cuts under this scenario.

That could hit hospital companies like Community Health Systems Inc (CYH.N), home health companies like Gentiva Health Services GTIV.O, insurance companies like UnitedHealth Group (UNH.N).

DEFENSE CONTRACTORS

Shares of some defense companies also fell on Monday, and the S&P aero and defense index .GSPAERO was down 1.8 percent in Tuesday afternoon trading, shortly after the Senate vote.

The debt deal will create some anxious moments for defense contractors over the next few months.

While the bill includes cuts the industry had already been expecting over the next decade, it also raises the possibility of dramatic further cuts.

These cuts would automatically go into place if the special bipartisan committee created by the law cannot agree later this year on how else to reduce future deficits.

If there is no deal and these steep defense cuts were to be "triggered," contractors like Lockheed Martin (LMT.N), Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) and Boeing Co (BA.N) would have to fight for their share of a decreasing pot of money as Congress decides what ships, fighter plans and other military needs can no longer be afforded.

Under the legislation, defense spending would be cut by $350 billion over the next 10 years, according to the White House, as part of the first round of deficit reduction, which analysts said was expected and has already been factored into defense contractors' stock prices.

The legislation would require an additional $500 billion in cuts over 10 years, the White House said, if the special congressional committee cannot agree later this year on a plan to further cut deficits over the next 10 years.

The idea is that such steep defense cuts would be so unpopular that lawmakers will do their best to find a way to strike a deal that would avoid them.

The outcome will not be known until late November when the special committee is required to report a deal or say they have reached an impasse.

Analysts at Capital Alpha Partners said on Monday that the fact that Congress declined to cut more than was expected immediately was good news for the industry, but the uncertainly about future cuts was problematic.

GOVERNMENT CONTRACTORS

Any company that relies on government contracts could be hurt by the debt deal, but which ones will feel the pain has yet to be determined by Congress.

The deal sets annual caps on how much Congress can spend over the next 10 years but fails to say how that funding should be divided up.

Those decisions will be made each year by the appropriations committees.

That means companies that get contracts for such things as information technology services, scientific research and construction projects will have to lobby each year to keep government funds flowing in their direction.

CORPORATE TAX BREAKS

Obama and many other Democrats wanted to raise new revenue as part of the deal but ultimately were forced to back down when Republicans refused.

The president has blasted tax breaks enjoyed by the biggest oil companies, those for corporate jet owners, and hedge fund and private equity fund managers, so these groups can rest a bit easier for the time being.

But Democrats want the bipartisan committee drafting the second round of cuts to broadly take aim at corporate loopholes, in exchange for lowering the top corporate income tax rate of 35 percent.

Such an undertaking, which many say is unlikely in the near-term because a tax code overhaul is a years-long endeavor, may create some "headline risk" to the share prices of multinational companies that benefit most from tax breaks. (Reporting by Dave Clarke, Kim Dixon, Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)